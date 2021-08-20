City councilors will hold the first reading of updated park rules during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.
Significant changes to the parks ordinance include:
- Smoking and use of tobacco products is banned at Waterfront Park.
- Alcohol may only be consumed at Waterfront Park with a special event permit.
- Musical instruments and recorded sounds must not be audible from a distance of 50 feet. Previously they were limited to 10 feet.
- The playground at Waterfront Park opens at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
- Ludington police can issue permits for overnight parking at parks.
- Alcohol may be sold in city parks with a permit by any organization with a liquor license. Previously only nonprofits could.
- Alcohol may be consumed from containers larger than 2 liters at Legacy Plaza and the west end of Ludington Avenue with a special event permit.
The changes will be read for a second time at a subsequent meeting before being voted on.
Master plan
The council will vote on whether to distribute a draft of Ludington’s next master plan to neighboring municipalities for feedback.
A draft of the plan is available in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The new plan targets the Fourth Ward, Dowland corridor and several soon-to-be-defunct elementary schools for investment and redevelopment.
Other additions to the plan include multi-use paths from Ludington to Scottville and Pentwater; creating a Friends of Ludington Parks group; shifting zoning rules to focus on architecture and appearance rather than use; creating a flow chart for developers to follow and developing a uniform design for city and informational signs.
Police cameras
The council will consider a proposal from the Ludington Police Department to update its body and in-car camera system.
The vendor, Axon Enterprise, Inc., has offered a plan to keep the department’s cameras up to date for 10 years. They would get new body cameras every two-and-a-half years and in-car cameras every five years.
The plan costs $23,359.52 per year for five years. After that, there will be a fee of about $9,132 for licensing and cloud storage.
Police officers’ in-car camera system currently does not synchronize with their body cameras because they are from another vendor. They also do not have enough body cameras for the whole department, Police Chief Tim Kozal wrote in a memo to the council.
Automatic aid agreement
The council will consider an agreement for the Ludington Fire Department to respond to calls from Epworth Heights and for the Pere Marquette Charter Township Fire Department to respond to calls from Crosswinds Estates.
The agreement is intended to help Crosswinds and Epworth get better home insurance rates.
The communities, which are in the opposite municipalities, received increases to their home insurance rates because they are over five miles by vehicle from their respective fire departments.