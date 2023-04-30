I was flattered when I was asked to host this year’s Girls Rock. Jamie Spore is usually the host, but since she was committed to a previous engagement, the Ludrock Nation was looking for someone to host out, and I was happy to help.
Well, “happy” was an understatement actually. I’ve been a huge supporter of Ludrock since it started. A nonprofit, started by a few guys in a garage who went to Ludington High School together, has raised over $300,000 for different Mason County organizations and causes through music, I mean what is better than that?
These guys didn’t have the backing of any huge business or grants and they took this small music festival and grew it into one of the most successful events in Mason County, and they did it out of their pure love for music and love for the communities they grew up in.
Girls Rock is an all-female event featuring music, poetry, female-run business and nonprofit speeches, among other types of entertainment. Performers and speakers are from all walks of life and all age groups ,and it’s a great evening to celebrate women and all the great things they can do.
Ed Santerelli, one of the Ludrock founders, and I met a few days before the show to go over the lineup of performers and speakers. As I looked over the script he had for me, I came across a name that I didn’t recognize, which is somewhat odd because I feel like I know almost everyone in Mason County. Well, apparently this 13-year-old girl was one of those who I didn’t know.
Her name was Adison Thorne and Ed went on to tell me how she was born very premature at 29 weeks, weighing under three pounds. Her parents were told that she would probably be very delayed throughout her life, but against the odds, Adison never had any issues and actually excelled in school and skipped eighth grade and was now a freshman at Mason County Central High School.
Needless to say, I was excited to hear this young girl perform, especially after Santerelli talked her up so much.
The evening of the show arrived, and I went on stage and introduced myself and all the acts throughout the evening to the large crowd. The show was filled with loads of female empowerment and gestures of love and support to everyone who attended.
There were some stand out acts and some very important messages from female-led organizations like COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters), AFFEW (A Few Friends of the Environment of the World) and the Zonta Club, but one performance stood out to me the most, Adison’s.
This petite girl was the first performer, she came up on stage with me, all smiles and then proceeded to belt out, “How Great Thou Art.” Not only is that a big song to kick off the show with and it’s not the easiest to sing, but Adison nailed it. I was floored.
Not only did she have the guts to get on stage and take on this song, but she made it look like it was as easy as tying her shoes.
I feel like Adison’s performance really captured what the event stands for: empowering girls and women to let them know that they can do anything or be anything.
We, as females, have that courage inside of us to tackle some of the biggest and toughest challenges in life and how awesome would it be if all of us were cheered on like Adison was Saturday night to be able to set aside fear and use that courage to step into the spotlight and shine in whatever way we wanted?
We may not be there quite yet, but knowing that there are strong and courageous women living in this community, I have hope for the future and I will continue to encourage women, my daughter and stepdaughters included, to never let anyone tell them they can’t.