Steve Miller will be on the ballot Nov. 8 vying for a second term as Ludington’s mayor.
He hopes his experience and accomplishments after “four years of riding the learning curve” will help him beat Mark Barnett, a former police chief running for the same seat.
“I really enjoy doing this,” Miller said. “I’ve gotten better at it, in my opinion.”
In Ludington, the mayor mostly serves a ceremonial, mascot-type role as a figurehead of the city.
While a member of the City Council and a leader of its meetings, mayors can only vote to break ties. But they can still influence discussion during city meetings.
Ludington mayors also appoint people to important boards, like the Planning Commission, that shape the city’s direction.
Miller said he has “appreciated the support, the friendships” he has made as mayor and hopes they will continue.
“I’d ask for the city’s support at the next election and promise to remain as available and accountable as I have been,” he said.
What he’s proud of
Speaking to the Daily News from his office in City Hall, Miller highlighted his work to make City Hall more open and personable.
When he was elected, the office was “a storage room,” he said. Afterward, it became a place for him to hold “office hours” to “let people come in and vent, talk, explain” whatever is on their mind.
“Making the position available for people and approachable to people, I think, has paid off,” he said.
Listing the achievements he’s most proud of, he said he was involved in extending Ludington Mass Transit Authority bus service to the U.S. 10 corridor, which he said “accommodates about 700 people per month.”
He said he’s also proud that after construction removed more than 600 paving stones inscribed with names of donors to the former James Street Plaza, he has returned “375 or more” stones to donors or their descendants.
He added that he’s “very, very proud” of the “greater diversity” on city boards resulting from his appointments.
“I knew that would be beneficial — younger folks, more women involved, new people moving to town, people new to government,” he said. “Those four segments have really been implemented … and the direction of the city through those committees is on its way up continually.”
While he has no “grand plan” for his next term, he said one of his goals is to “hopefully make an amalgam” of what he describes as the three types of Ludingtonites: locals, boomerangs and transplants.
Vision for Ludington
Miller conceives of the Ludington community in three categories: “locals” who have lived here all their lives, “boomerangs” who left and later came back, and “transplants” who were born elsewhere and moved here.
He considers himself a boomerang after moving here from Manistee in 1964 as a fifth grader, leaving to attend the University of Michigan, and returning several decades into a sales and consulting career.
Asked to describe his “vision for Ludington” — whatever that might mean to him — he began by saying “there are a lot more” boomerangs and transplants than there were “when I was growing up here.”
He went on to say that divisions between the three categories are “sometimes an internal struggle within the city” that leads to “slower progress” on “moving forward” than he thinks there should be.
“We are all Ludington,” he said. “I’d like to see more appreciation of that.”
He said locals “are a strong base of what Ludington has been,” while boomerangs and transplants “bring other world experiences, and that helps move things forward.”
“There needs to be an acceptance, and it has to be embraced, that anybody who resides here and is a registered voter here has an equal voice,” he said. “Whether or not you think they’re right, you have to appreciate the fact that their simple existence in this town makes them an equal.”
Over his time in office, Ludington saw changes that some viewed as insignificant, but others saw as losses for the city’s tradition and identity.
For example, the twice-daily fire siren — a potent source of nostalgia for Ludingtonites of his generation — was silenced in response to a noise complaint that grew into a lawsuit.
While he said it would “have been nice” for the siren to stay, Miller said its removal “has not affected anybody.”
He said the same of the development at the west end of Ludington Avenue, formerly “a roughed out parking area” where people would watch sunsets and “park with their girlfriends.”
That’s gone now, too, but “the city’s no worse,” he said.
“The city hasn’t gone backward. People have not stopped coming here,” he said. “It’s just something that doesn’t exist anymore.
“People, I hope, would appreciate the fact that what was significant and vital back in 1972 doesn’t hold the same water as it does in 2022.”
Pro-marijuana?
Ludington “opted out” of allowing marijuana dispensaries after Michigan voters legalized the drug in 2018.
But since May, a committee has been working on rules that could one day allow for dispensaries in the city limits. The rules are expected to be voted on later this year.
Miller is the one who effectively got that ball rolling by personally calling for the City Council to revisit its dispensary ban.
But he pushed back on the notion that he was “leading the charge” to bring dispensaries to Ludington as “a fabrication.”
“I am pro-business,” he said. “The city doesn’t have many ordinances that don’t allow businesses to come to town.”
“I don’t subscribe to the theory that the image of the city is going to be tainted, destroyed, have an effect on tourism, people wanting to move here. That has not been the case in any of the 163 municipalities that have allowed marijuana.
“The benefits to me outweigh the risks.”
He said the City Council’s intent all along had been to revisit its 2018 ban after two years.
And it was only after “citizens started contacting me” about money other cities were getting from marijuana sales that he brought the topic back, he said, adding that it was “a responsible thing to do.”
“We can’t hide from this or wait until it goes away. This issue or any other. That, to me, was a leadership quality that I picked up along the way. You’re going to take the slings and arrows by some. … But to me, it was a topic that had to be discussed, and it had to be brought forward, and it came on me to do that.”