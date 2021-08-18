Mary Banholzer has big plans for her century-old purple house behind the Mason County Courthouse at 308 E. Loomis St.
For the last 10 years, Banholzer has chipped away at a “huge makeover” of the house, which she said she expects to rival anything on Gaylord Avenue. She’s going to be replacing the siding, kitchen countertops and all 39 windows.
And, until this summer, she thought she’d be adding an accessory dwelling unit for her family and golfing friends back in Kansas to stay in.
But ADUs, which share parcels with conventional houses, aren’t allowed in Ludington. Rules regulating their construction and use stalled in June and were never completed.
With time to build the ADU this year running short, Banholzer and her developer are petitioning the city to be a model for what a successful unit can be.
“It would be the gold standard,” Banholzer told the Daily News. “I’m here forever, and I just want my house to be something that all my family will be able to come to.”
After renting in the area several summers in a row, Banholzer and her husband, Steve, decided to spend their retirement in the purple house, which they bought in 2011.
“This place just kind of sucks you in,” Banholzer said.
From the beginning, the pair planned to upgrade the backyard shed into a two-car garage with a living space above. But Steve only got to visit the house once before his death from cancer in 2013, leaving Banholzer to finish what they started.
Banholzer hired Markin Co., a Grand Rapids company, to design a 24-foot by 30-foot ADU resembling the main house, with a balcony and stairs outside leading to the living area.
But when Mark Loveless, president of Markin Co., approached the city about the ADU, Building Inspector Shaun Reed told him they weren’t allowed and suggested he make comments at the Aug. 4 meeting.
“It was a little bit of a shock,” said Loveless, who is building a nearly identical unit at his home in Courtland Township.
Loveless and Banholzer attended the meeting. After handing each official a preliminary design, Loveless asked that the unit be permitted as a trial-run for ADUs in Ludington.
“We could be the guinea pigs for you,” Loveless told the officials. “We could … prove that an ADU actually would work.”
The “guinea pig” idea is theoretically possible, according to City Manager Mitch Foster. The city’s short-term renting rules are effectively a pilot program, with a limit of 30 licenses that can be issued at any given time.
But it would be up to the planning commission to allow for limited ADUs in the zoning ordinance, which would also have to be approved by city council, Foster said.
John Terzano, who is a city councilor and a planning commissioner, said there isn’t much need for a trial run, given that a number of grandfathered-in carriage houses are already being used as dwellings in the city.
Loveless’ presentation was part of the public comment period, so there was no action to take on it. Only Cory Rickett, chair of the planning commission, responded to say their concerns would be considered by the text committee when it next met to draft ADU regulations.
The text committee has no meeting scheduled. The committee stopped working on the regulations in June, waiting for the Michigan Legislature to decide on a pair of bills on short-term renting.
Some commissioners worry that the bills, which allow any dwelling to be rented for periods of less than 30 days, would result in a revolving door of renters.
Foster said the bills, which haven’t made progress since May, “died for lack of action.” But he warned officials at the Aug. 4 meeting that a group intends to revive them.
Terzano told the Daily News that it was “proper” to wait when it seemed the bills had momentum, but that time has passed.
“I think we should move forward,” Terzano said. “Who knows what the state is going to do.”
Since the Aug. 4 meeting, Loveless said he’s been corresponding with city officials about the ADU while his company finalizes plans for the unit. Once plans for the entire structure are complete, Loveless intends to present them to the planning commission.
“I’m pretty optimistic about it, but I tend to be optimistic anyways,” Loveless said. “I am hopeful for Mary because this is her dream. As … a business owner, I want to try to achieve her dream for her.
“We’re not skimping on anything, so I think we just keep pursuing it until they just flat out say, ‘No.’”