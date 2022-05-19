The Ludington Rotary Club welcomed the Rev. Peter Omogo at a luncheon Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Omogo spoke on behalf of the Samuel Omogo Foundation (SOF), an organization named after his brother that funds the building of clean water wells in southeastern Nigeria. The foundation was created in 2012 by Omogo and friends Marge Wilson and Karie James after the death of philanthropist Samuel Omogo at the age of 47.
Omogo began his presentation with a song. His voice reverberated throughout the dark wooden room with the words, “Count your blessings, one by one.” He then thanked the rotarians of Ludington for contributing their “money, ideas, talents for the good of others.”
After describing the history of the foundation, he gave updates on current projects and looked ahead to its goals for the rest of this year.
Omogo was given the funds to build his first well as a birthday present, two weeks after his brother died. The well, named Samuel’s Well, was placed at a church and celebrated by 4,000 people.
Now, the foundation has built 461 wells providing clean water to 370,000 people. Without this clean water, more than 100,000 children would die from water-borne illness, Omogo said.
The Ludington Rotary Club became involved with the SOF in 2016 through Betty Mousel, currently a club director. She met Omogo at her church and, while she worked in Fremont at the time, she asked the Ludington Rotarians for donations.
“It’s been a gratifying and satisfying experience,” she said.
She began the process with Jeff Coil, the district governor of Rotary Club who wanted to start a global grant at the same time that Mousel became invested in the SOF. When she pitched the idea to Coil he was surprised.
“You want to do what?” he recalled saying to her.
The two began writing the grant that they compared to writing “a master’s degree.” Ultimately the grant totaled $200,000.
Going forward, the SOF will be building the Goodness Omogo Leadership Academy, named after Omogo’s mother, Goodness. So far a road, four wells and a fence have been constructed. According to Omogo, the fence was the first requirement because without it building materials would be stolen.
The school will be built on 30 acres of land in Ebonyi State. It will house and teach 500 middle and high school students from Ebonyi and other states. The teachers for this school will be graduates from a former school that Omogo constructed before moving to the United States in 2008.
Eventually the school will have classrooms, dormitories, a chapel, bathrooms, a computer room, a kitchen and more. The goal for 2022, however, is to complete one classroom.
The graduates from this school will be a testimony to what the rotarians of Ludington have contributed to the wells and school, Omogo said.
The school will provide a safer and more comfortable learning environment for children in southeastern Nigeria. Currently schools in Nigeria consist of cinder block desks, children sitting on dirt floors and leaking ceilings.
“A child without education is like a bird without wings,” Omogo said.
The estimated cost to complete the school is $3.9 million.
The presentation concluded with Omogo signing a novel that will now be donated by the Ludington Rotary Club. Applause rang out as he rejoined the crowd and stood by the door, pulling attendants in for a hug as they made their way to the exit.
“What we do for ourselves dies with us,” Omogo said. “What we do for others remains.
“Gandhi said, ‘Let the change begin with you.’”