SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central plans to pursue a roughly $30 million facilities bond in May 2023, and a performing arts center is once again going to be part of the district’s proposal, but school officials and consultants are going to make a final attempt to get the price tag down with hopes of capturing some of the hundreds of voters that sat out the board’s last failed bond attempt in May.
The current plan calls for a 2.2-mill increase for taxpayers, but Dan Lamore from Christman Construction, one of the district’s bond consultants, is going to ask financial consultant Jessie Nelson of Baker Tilly to help bring the millage increase down, hopefully lower than the 1.95 mills sought in May.
That’s the decision a majority of school board trustees made during a work session on Monday. If approved, the bond package would fund building improvements, safety upgrades and a few athletic facility touch-ups ahead of the $16 million auditorium, which would come at the end of the three-series bond.
Lamore said it’s his hope that the Nelson can decrease the rate by striking some non-essential items that can be handled using the district’s funds. Artificial field turf for Spartan Community Field, for a cost of about $2 million, is one thing that’s already been chopped off, but Lamore hopes there are other ways to lower the cost.
Time is of the essence, as the bond application needs to be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury by Dec. 27.
Monday’s work session was held prior to the board’s regular board meeting to reconcile the issue of how to proceed with bond plans, as parents and other voters seemed to be “split on whether we include the performing arts center in this particular bond initiative for May of 2023,” according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount said a board discussion was needed to determine the best path forward.
While a majority of the board voiced support for the plan, some trustees expressed hesitation.
Jen Miller said she spoke with constituents who believed the question had been asked and answered in May, when the district sought $33.6 million for a very similar package.
“We all believe a performing arts center is a need, and we see that need, but … if your roof is caving in or leaking, you have to fix your roof. And the folks I talk to say: Of course we have to fix the roof, but do we also need to build a garage? No. We don’t,” Miller said.
She added that while the proposal is somewhat scaled down this time around, voters are saying, “you asked us in May, and we told you, and we’ll tell you again, no.”
“The priorities need to be done,” Miller said. “If we went with just the highest priorities — the maintenance stuff, the safety stuff — this would pass with flying colors.”
She said people she spoke to said they’d support an auditorium “a couple years down the line” if it’s financially responsible.
“One of the things we talked about was building trust with our community, and I just get the feeling that now isn’t the time to ask for the ‘whole enchilada’ — again,” Miller said.
Trustee Gena Nelson said she favored splitting the proposal into two bond issues, but Lamore said that, historically, hasn’t been a winning tactic.
“If you put two questions on the ballot, that’s going to provoke people to vote for one and not the other,” he said. “It’s less common for people to say yes to both. More often than not, it ends up with a disappointing result — but not always.”
Trustees Barry Pleiness and Oscar Davila were strongly in support of going for the package that included an auditorium, both stating that it would improve the learning experience for future generations of students.
Lamore offered a word of caution.
“Please don’t forget that Jen said we’ve asked the voters, they said no, we’re asking again … and we’re asking for a larger increase than last time,” he said.
Lamore later added that he would “feel better” about the plan if the district could get the rate of the proposed increase down. He said if that happened, the district could turn to voters and say, “we heard you.”
“We’re gonna keep going after it,” Board President Jim Schulte said, though he added that the district will have to up its game plan for marketing and outreach if it wants the issue to pass.
If submitted to the Treasury Department in time, the school board will formally vote on the ballot language during its first meeting in January.
The district has a meeting with the Treasury Department on Jan. 4.