New things could be in store for Mason County’s network of senior services.
A county board that allocates tax money raised for senior services recently set up a committee to look into how — and whether — the scope of its responsibility should be expanded.
Vesting more power into the Mason County Council on Aging, or even adjusting the way it works, could make the county’s array of services more effective, officials involved have said.
The idea is still in a very early phase, and it isn’t clear yet what change, if any, will come. Members of a steering committee are now gathering information on how aging councils work in neighboring counties to inform their plans.
But at their November meeting, Council on Aging members seemed to agree that it was time for a change. They said the county’s network of senior centers and services would benefit from a unifying authority to manage them and give them a stronger sense of direction.
It is suggested that such an authority could make the county’s services easier to access, more well-rounded and more apt to grow.
And with Mason County at this point having more residents over 65 than under 18, according to census data, the question of how its seniors can best be provided for is only becoming more important.
“We really can do a better job in Mason County,” COA member Wally Cain told the Daily News. “We need coordination. We need oversight. We need to speak with one voice.”
Right now, the Council on Aging’s role is far more modest than that.
Each year, the county collects a millage through property taxes to pay for senior services. The COA’s job is to make a recommendation for how much money each service provider should get.
The county then distributes the money between four senior centers in Ludington, Scottville, Free Soil and Fountain. Money also goes to a meal delivery program and a medical transportation program.
That is the extent of the COA’s role. The county board of commissioners has the final say on where the money goes, and the council plays no role in its distribution.
“There’s not much we do, really,” Cain said of the COA.
Some involved think that this way of doing things may be leaving new and better things on the table.
“The problem is … you get the four senior centers looking at each other, and no one is kind of looking at this and saying, ‘OK, here’s where we can make improvements,’” Mary Bedker, chair of the COA, said at its November meeting.
As an example, efforts to provide at-home care for seniors have gone unfulfilled under the current system. The COA has thousands of dollars set aside to hire a registered nurse to make house calls, but basic questions, like who that nurse’s employer would actually be, have no answers, Cain said.
A new way?
A more centralized approach has been proposed by Kim Halladay, who, while not a COA member, has led an aging authority in Vermont.
He has proposed a seven- to nine-member board, supported by a small staff, tasked with monitoring the performance of the services and establishing new programs as needed. Halladay has compared this to the overseers on a construction project, or the board members and administrators of a school.
He wrote that without somebody like a project manager on a construction site, any final product isn’t likely to be high-quality — and that’s how the county’s senior services work now.
Currently, service providers meet monthly with the Council on Aging, but they operate independently of the council, the county and each other. They aren’t held accountable for their performance as a group.
Halladay uses an analogy where a school without a school board would be slow to grow and teachers would naturally be busy teaching the current curriculum. In a school full of English teachers, whose responsibility is it to implement a math and science program?
In Halladay’s analogy, the county’s senior service network is the school that only teaches English: individuals are tending to their slices of the pie, and few, if any, are looking at how the pie itself can be expanded or improved.
“We’re so scattered around with what we’re doing that we really don’t know what the other person’s doing,” Bedker said.
With a stronger hand at the helm, Halladay said Mason County could become a premier place to grow old.
“We’re trying to create that model community where a person can age with respect and dignity,” Halladay said. “We’re doing a lot of good things, obviously, and those things will continue, but what we need to do is to get that big picture.”
Next steps
Halladay presented his ideas to the county commissioners, Ludington City Council and Mason County Central schools, which runs the meal delivery program.
With the leaders of some service providers expected to retire in the coming years, he wrote that “conditions seem right” for this new authority to take shape. But it can’t yet be known how much of his vision will come to pass.
Over time, the COA could abandon some or all of Halladay’s ideas, and it’s not certain that there is a clear path forward politically. Other interested parties have yet to weigh in much on all this chatter: the Ludington senior center is city-run, MCC schools run the Scottville center and the county would have a say in whether the COA can bootstrap itself into new responsibilities.
Also, counties with more powerful aging authorities, like Oceana County, are generally collecting much more millage money than Mason County is. So it isn’t obvious that a stronger COA alone would translate to bigger and better services.
The Oceana County Council on Aging collects $1 from each home for every $1,000 of property value — Mason County collects less than $0.30.
Discussion of this idea is in its earliest stages, so it is long on ambition and short on ways to get there.
A committee set up by the COA is now learning about how aging councils in neighboring counties do things and is expected to deliver a report at its January meeting.
“We don’t want to build. We just want to copy,” Cain said.