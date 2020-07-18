“We finally got to fish,” said Stacey Daggett of Sportsman II after weighing in the top box in the Ladies Pro division of Friday’s ladies Pro/Am tournament of the Ludington Offshore Classic.
This tournament has been called off the past two years because of weather.
“After two years of being canceled, it was wonderful to finally get out there,” said Sherry German, who made up the two-woman team that took home the pro trophy on Friday.
Daggett said the team caught their salmon early on Dream Weaver and Yeck lures.
“We have fished this tournament forever,” Daggett said. “We have probably won this tournament five or six times.”
The ladies’ bow contained two king salmon, two steelhead and a lake trout for a total weight of 69.3 pounds earning them 119.3 points and the first place check of $1,000.
John Wheeler was happy to finally get out on the water, too. His boat is based in Grand Haven and he’s fished in the pro division for 21 years.
“It was some optimism to be able to get out,” Wheeler said. “The ladies are really good fishermen. This tournament brought a lot of excitement for us down in Grand Rapids to come up here and rent a slip for the week and have the women place heavy up in the top.”
Wheeler said the ladies nailed the fish Friday morning by 7 a.m. The box was nearly full with one to go.
“We love to fish this tournament. Ludington is so welcoming,” Wheeler said. “This is our favorite tournament.”
Amanda Wheeler said she fished with a great group of gals.
“This was out first time fishing together.” she said. “We lost a few, we could of gotten a few more but overall very happy with the results.”
Gina Johnson took home the $500 prize for the big fish in the pro division with a 28.7 pound on Katch Me. It is the biggest fish she has caught .
“I knew it was big by just holding onto the rod, I did not need to see it,” she said.
The pro division featured 19 boats with 17 weighing in fish on Friday.
Brandy Miller, president/CEO of Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce, thought the tournament went well and was happy to have a ladies pro/am this year.
“It looked like everyone had a good time,” she said.
Third place went to Pure Injection for their 59.2-pound box earning them $250. Fourth place was won by On Call for their 57.75-pound box, earning them $150, and fifth place went to Tail Chaser for a box weight of 40 pounds earning $100.
Pull Hard wins the amateur division
In the amateur division, the crew of Pull Hard fished their way to a first place win with a total box of five fish and weight of 70.25 pounds, earning them the $1,000 top prize.
“We have a spot that we have been fishing for the past few days where we know there are some kings,” said Jeff Spurges. “We normally do the kids tournament. I have a 13-year-old who wanted to enter the ladies tournament this year, so we did.”
Spurges’s said the boat headed for the spot and had eight king bites right out of the gate and landed two.
“At 10 a.m. we had our third king,” he said. ”We moved to fishing lake trout (and) ended up with a 17-pound lake trout at 1:15 p.m. I saw a diver that wasn’t acting right. We grabbed it as we were really in line for the fifth fish, and that was the fish that made it.”
Capt. Josh Larsen of the second place boat, Island Bender, said the morning started out rough for his crew.
“We had a big king right to the back of the boat and lost it at the net,” he said. “At the point we thought the day was over, we only had two kings on in the last three days of fishing. We ended pulling three nice kings and figured we had two hours to catch trout.”
Larsen said his team has sought about 50 trout the past few days and couldn’t land them today, only getting one to the boat.
“Second place, I can’t be sad with that,” he said.
Third place went to Bout Time with a total box weighing 44.45 pounds earring them $400, fourth place was won by to Doc’s Holiday with a total weight of 40.45 pounds earning them $300, fifth place was won by Bear With Me with a total weight of 37.55 pounds earning them $200. The $500 big fish in the amateur division to Doc’s Holiday with a 25.85-pound king.