As the snow continues to blanket the area Pentwater is prepping for its annual Winterfest which will take place over the course of two weekends.
Pentwater Winterfest is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The annual Winterfest was designed to promote winter activities in the Pentwater area. This year, because of the pandemic, Winterfest might look different than in years past but there are plenty of activities to enjoy.
“Pentwater businesses and organizations are working hard to create a fun and safe event focused on wintertime activities,” Ashlyn McDonald, events coordinator at the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce. said.
McDonald said come to Winterfest and see for yourself what fun surprises downtown businesses have in store, support the Pentwater cross country team through participation in the Snowman Scram, enjoy ice fishing, cross country skiing, sledding and even ice skating.
The first weekend people can come down to Pentwater and ice skate at the new Pentwater ice skating rink which is located at North End Park on the north end of Wythe Street. The ice rink was created with the help of the Pentwater Fire Department, according to McDonald.
Skating will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday the cost is free.
McDonald said there will be (COVID safe) refreshments and snacks for purchase, ice skates will not be available for rental this year so the chamber is asking people to bring there own.
The chamber has been collecting skates and will have a few pair available to borrow. All participates who plan to skate are required to wear a mask.
On Saturday, the events include the Snowman Scram 5K and mile fun run. The fun run begins at 11 a.m. with the 5K following. Registration to take place at Pentwater bus barn beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Pentwater High School cross country and track teams.
The entry fee for the 1 mile run is $15 and there is a $25 entry fee for the 5K walk/run.
Anyone interested in participating in the Snowman Scram can do so at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Pentwater/SnowmanScram1MileFunRunand5KRace
Also on Saturday, the public is invited to participate in cross country skiing at the Pentwater Pathways. The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will have adult and children’s ski equipment available. The OCCSA is asking that people who plan to ski and use their equipment make reservations at occskia@gmail.com.
All participants are required to wear a mask when trying on equipment and returning it after skiing. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them.
Free ice skating is available on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pentwater Ice Skating Rink.
Sledding will be available all day on the Village Green Saturday. Also on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, is a free fishing weekend.
To close out Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 20, will be the 11th Annual Ryan Williams Perch Tournament which is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child (15 years or younger).
For more information please contact Pentwater Convenience Center 231-869-4203 or Ryan Williams 616-617-7984.
This year, due to COVID-19, there are several events that could not happen those include the Polar Plunge, Two Town Tasting and the Collen Plummer Beer and Music Festival hosted by C.O.V.E.