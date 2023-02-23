Supporters of Mason County Central will have a chance to benefit the school district by bidding on hundreds of items during the annual Spring CommUnity Auction, which starts Monday.
The event, organized and presented by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation, will be held online once again this year, with bidding starting at 4 p.m. Monday and continuing through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Items can be viewed early at the online auction site, https://mccef.betterworld.org, and new items are still being added, according to Gary Andersen of the MCCEF.
There are about 200 items that can be viewed online now. They cover a wide variety of interests, from home goods and entertainment to outdoor sporting and recreation equipment.
“There’s a vertical smoker for smoking meat and fish and everything from Dunham’s, a pellet grill from Ace Hardware, there’s a crossbow we got from Captain Chuck’s … and there’s always wonderful golf packages,” Andersen said. “And we’re still adding items, so keep checking.”
The biggest-ticket item, as always, is a puppy. This year it’s a female Australian shepherd, sponsored by Dr. Lew and Wanda Squires, Dr. Mark Yeck, Dr. William Ingle, Dr. Jacob Seng and Dr. Weston Squires.
This year’s event is the 28th for the Spring CommUnity Auction, and it’s the third year the auction has been held in a virtual capacity.
At first the change was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the online format is mostly due to a lack of a venue. The auction has traditionally been held at the Optimist Hall in Scottville, but with that building still in need of renovations, the MCCEF is grateful the online auction is a viable option.
And it has its benefits, including easy access regardless of where someone might be.
“People from nine different states bid on our items last year,” Andersen said. “Some of those were locals that were wintering in Florida, but a lot of them weren’t. We had people in the state who’ve never bid before but last year they did. So there are advantages.”
Andersen said the MCCEF is hoping to get back to an in-person auction by 2024, but if it does, there will likely be an online component.
The MCCEF is using a different online system for this year’s auction, pivoting from Givesmart to Betterworld. Andersen said bidders should know the experience will not be the same.
Andersen said funds from the auction will go toward various causes at Mason County Central.
“We always do scholarships for the seniors. That’s one thing the foundation has always done,” Andersen said, adding that funds also go toward prom and the school’s art fair.
Current projects include school security cameras.
“We have some installed and there are more to go,” he said. “Some of the raffles are earmarked specifically for security cameras. It’s an amazing system, the servers and the screens … are top-of-the-line stuff.”
Andersen said there’s no target amount for fundraising. The important thing is that money is applied to school-improvement projects.
“On Saturday, March 4, we’ll have more money than we had Friday and that’s all we look at,” Andersen said. “We’re just happy and pleased with whatever comes out. We truly thank all the supporters.”
He said even though auction participants are bidding on coveted items, the real reason people play a part is to support the schools district.
“People are buying things, but in most cases people bid on the item for supporting the cause and we truly appreciate that,” Andersen said. “It’s a good cause and people support properly spending money.
“This community’s tremendous for supporting worthy causes and this is one of those worthy causes.”