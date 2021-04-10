Spring is a time to get outside and enjoy the weather, and for local high school and middle school students athletes it is a season to compete in a variety of sports everything from track and field, golf and soccer to baseball, tennis and softball.
With these sports, local athletic departments are being tasked with trying to keep the athletes safe during the pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan High School Athletic Association have mandated that athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 have weekly antigen testing which is administered by the schools.
In March, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that individuals ages 13 to 19 participating in contact and non-contact athletic activities must test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis
Antigen tests are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, according to MI Safer sports.
“Antigen tests detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies that the individual currently has a viral infection. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for antigen tests that can identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID19,” according to MI Safer sports.
Ludington High School and Middle School Athletic Director Randy Fountain said the testing of student athletes is spread out with the largest two groups, boys and girls track being tested on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
“Eighty percent of our athletes will be tested on Friday because we have flex Fridays (or half-days to allow students and teacher to catch up on work),” Fountain said. “This way we do not have to pull student athletes out of class.”
Fountain said it is set-up in half-an-hour blocks for each team. The athlete comes in and gets a test and then they can go about their day.
Fountain said the O.J. DeJoung Middle School athletes are tested after the high school athletes on Friday in the North Gym and following their tests they return to class.
At Mason County Central High School students athletes in golf and soccer will be tested weekly on Monday, baseball and softball on Tuesday and boys and girls track and field on Wednesday, according to Tim Gensen, MCC athletic director
Middle school athletes at Mason County Central Middle School are tested on Thursday and Friday.
Fountain said any athlete who participates in a contact sport like soccer, baseball and softball is required by the school to wear a mask at all times.
Geoff Kimmerly a spokesman with the MHSAA said baseball and softball athletes do not have to wear masks in the field of play, only when off the field like in the dugout.
Fountain said any sport like track (golf, tennis) are required to wear a mask when not competing but once on the field of play they are not required to wear a mask.
“Athletes can take masks off when competing or training for their event,” Fountain said. “Once they are back with the general group, a mask is once again required.”
Gensen said for example if there are a group of golfers on the putting green practicing then that is a mask situation.
‘When our athletes are in direct competition, then the athlete can be unmasked,” Gensen said.
Gensen suggested his baseball and softball teams at MCC wear gaiters because they would be easier to slide up and down depending where the athlete is on the field or in the dugout.
The tests given to the athletes are antigen tests given once a week. If a student has a positive antigen test, it does not mean the athlete has COVID, according to Fountain.
“The test is just a precursor,” he said. “We remove any athlete from the team and within 48 hours that athlete needs to get a PCR test. If that test comes back positive, then we begin contact tracing from there.”
Fountain said during the winter sports season that meant quarantine the entire team.
During the spring season, Fountain is not quit sure how that process will go because as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, of the 104 tests given to spring athletes so far all have had a negative antigen test.
“For outdoor sports we recommend the teams practice in smaller groups so if we do have a positive test then we can narrow the contact tracing down to smaller groups and not the entire team.”
Fountain said the school is only required to submit the positive tests thought a health department form to the MHSAA.
The number of quarantine days a students who has been exposed to COVID or has COVID has recently changed from 10 days to 14 days, according o Fountain.
A video showing the antigen testing process has been up loaded to the Ludington Area School webpage.