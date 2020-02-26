The Mason County Road Commission has announced that seasonal weight and speed restrictions will go into effect Monday at 7 a.m. on all Mason County Roads.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice.
Somewhat of a seasonal rite-of-passage locally, the restrictions are put into place to prevent the roads from being damaged by excessive weight, speed and a natural process called “heaving” as temperatures begin to warm.
Heaving is caused by the frost leaving the ground, which makes the road surface rise and fall with variations in temperature.
The maximum axle load will be reduced by 35 percent per-axle and the top speed will be 35 mph for trucks carrying the maximum load.
“The restrictions are necessary annually in order to protect the roads as much as we can during the spring thaw,” said Mary Samuels, road commission director.
