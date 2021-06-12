Many of the runners that competed in Saturday's Ludington Lakestride were competing in some of their first races in person after hunkering down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And organizers for the Lakestride were grateful they were able to offer an in-person race after last year's was a virtual-only event.
The Ludington Lakestride celebrated its 40th in-person running as it got its start in 1981. This year's edition again featured a trio of races, a 5-kilometer race, a 10-kilometer race and the half marathon.
And the race attracted standout runners from the area and across the country once again.
Brayden Law of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was the half marathon winner. Law, who was trained by Ludington distance running coach Ross Donley in his youth, previously was dominant in the 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races.
"It was amazing. I love the course, and it's one I've been wanting to do for a few years," Law, who graduated from Michigan State and was a member of the Spartans' cross country and track teams. "I'm very excited to do it, and especially with COVID-19 canceling it last year, I mean, I loved it this year. It was amazing."
Law said although he competed in college, Saturday was his first half marathon. He walked the course on Wednesday, he said, and organizers did a good job of preparing it for Saturday's race. It allowed him to finish in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 42.87 seconds.
He may still run for the Spartans, but he definitely could see himself continuing to run half marathons.
"It was so much fun," he said. "Just going out there and just experiencing it. Marathons, half marathons, I'm up for the next challenge."
And he absolutely loves the Lakestride.
"Every year I can come back, I'm coming back," he said. "Whether it's the half marathon. Honestly, I would do the half marathon every year. It was just a great experience."
Anna (Schmitz) Arnold was the half marathon's women's race winner. The Toledo, Ohio, native and former runner for St. Louis University. She ran the half marathon in 2019, and Saturday's race was her first in-person race since the pandemic began.
"I trained mostly on my own because I'm a nurse, (and I have to) work around those 12-hour days," Arnold said.
Arnold said the race was nice, and she felt a headwind coming down the lakeshore, she said.
"It's a beautiful course, and it's just awesome."
Running is a family affair for Arnold. Her dad, John Schmitz, finished eighth overall and he was the Masters division champion. She's edged her dad twice in the past three years.
"My dad, he's been running it for a long time (since 1999)," Arnold said. "We vacation up here. We try to come up here for Ludington weekend and race it. It's just a fun family time."
For Arnold, it's a win both across the line and by chip. Two years ago, she was the first woman to cross the finish line, but Devon Sutton had a better chip time as she crossed the starting line after Arnold.
Arnold's time this year was 1 hour, 33 minutes and 22.80 seconds.
"It's fun to be racing again and be competitive again with other people," she said.
Josh Swett of East Grand Rapids was the 10-kilometer race winner, finishing with a time of 37 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Swett was a Lakestride rookie with Saturday being his first time running here.
"We're currently training for a marathon, so this weekend we're supposed to race a 10k. This was the closest one," Swett said.
He said he's putting in the work to prepare for the marathon in Marquette so he can run a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon. The marathon in Marquette is near Labor Day weekend.
Swett was completely unfamiliar with the Lakestride before Saturday.
"I've never been in front-place before, so I was glad it was well-marked," Swett said of the course. "The turns and stuff. I was nervous. I kept turning back to make sure people were going the same way I was going. The course is nice. Great weather and everything for it."
Swett said he may return and make the Lakestride a whole weekend for himself and his friends.
"It was fun."
Julie Smith of Pentwater was the top woman to finish the 10-kilometer race. Saturday's race was one of many Smith has run already, and she truly loves the Lakestride.
"I was very pleased. I signed up for the 10k this year. In the past, for many years, I had done the half (marathon)," Smith said. "I'm not a fantastic trail runner, so I thought I don't want to injure myself. I signed up for the 10k. I love the 10k course.
"I'm happy that we're in-person," she said. "My first Lakestride was 1995. I've been doing the half for many, many years. The past few years, the 10k, and it's just great to have an in-person race this year. It's just so inspiring with so many friends here."
Smith said she enjoys running half marathons and 10k runs. Saturday, her time was 44 minutes, 44.34 seconds. She runs many races, and she really loves the Lakestride.
"This is one of the best races we have in Michigan," she said.
Lauren Jenkins of Ann Arbor won the 5-kilometer race with a time of 17 minutes, 44.05 seconds. Jenkins, who grew up in Saugatuck and went on to run for the Michigan State Spartans, is a Lakestride first-timer.
"I wanted a rust-buster, since after COVID, I needed something to motivate me," she said. "I said, OK, this a good place to start.
"I felt a lot better than I thought I was going to do. I thought I was more out of shape than I realize. I was like, I'm where I usually am. It's a good place to start."
Ludington's Craig Fuller won the men's 5-kilometer race. His time was 18 minutes, 44.82 seconds. The 2021 Ludington High graduate has competed in the race many times over the years.
"It wasn't that hard because I've been training a lot, and I just got done with the high school season," he said. "It was pretty quick. It was a quick loop."
Lakestride Race Director Alicia Christensen was grateful for the cooler temperatures to start the day and the mix of some clouds to keep the sun off of the runners a bit, too.
"I think it's one of our nicest years. I know it's getting a little hot out there for everybody," she said. "I know aid stations went great. We had a really good turnout."
There were 210 runners in the 5-kilometer run, 96 in the 10-kilometer run and 121 in the half marathon. There were also additional runners to compete in a virtual format as the races started virtual only but made the switch to an in-person option as restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be pulled back.
"I want to thank our volunteers. It probably takes about 150 people to put this together. We start early, and then we go to teardown. Then we have Friday night, too," Christensen said. "So, we had about 100 people in the fun run Friday night."
Christensen recognized that the Lakestride wound up being one of the first bigger races to be conducted as the pandemic has waned.
"I've heard that from numerous runners that they're excited to be back," she said. "This is one of the bigger ones. Numbers, we're usually around 800 runners and we pushed to about 600, so I'm happy with it. I was shooting for 400 originally."
She said the plans for the Lakestride happen months in advance, but the organizers were able to make changes quickly and on short notice to allow for the races to happen.
"We kind of threw everything together quick and said, 'Let's do this,'" she said. "That was one of our main goals was to make this feel as a normal Lakestride as possible. We did have to change some things up, but for the most part, it went really smooth."