Sandcastles Children’s Museum was abuzz Friday morning as kids flocked to see the museum’s newest interactive exhibit, which explores Michigan wildlife and forests.
The Michigan Wildlife exhibit was finally revealed to the public after months of preparation, planning and construction.
The exhibit — which spans much of the third floor of the museum — features a massive maple tree, complete with felt woodland creatures, as well as an apiary area where kids can learn about the importance of bees and the pollination process.
The apiary was a big draw Friday morning.
“The apiary has these two dummy hives,” Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said ahead of Friday’s opening, adding that she found up-close framed photographs on Etsy “that look like what you’d see in a beehive.”
The photographs give the apiary a realistic feel without risking any stings.
“To understand pollination, kids can put on the bee vests and fly around to the different murals we’ve created,” Korendyke said, noting that there are five pollination stations in all.
Many of the kids exploring the apiary and the rest of the Michigan Woodlands exhibit were just starting spring break, and parents said they were thankful that Sandcastles offered some fun new activities for the first day off.
Hyatt Smith said her three children — 4-year-old Roman, 7-year-old Miriam and 9-year-old Kara — have been looking forward to checking out the new exhibit for some time.
“They’d just been dying to come,” Smith said. “They’ve been waiting and waiting, asking, ‘Is it open yet?’”
Smith’s kids attend Ludington Area Catholic School. The family has enjoyed visiting Sandcastles since moving to the Ludington area last year, she said.
Elizabeth Kahnoski and her children, Mitchell and Max, enjoyed spending time near the ceiling-high maple, learning about the process by which syrup is extracted from the trees.
Kahnoski said her kids are “big fans” of Sandcastles, and that stopping at the children’s museum was a top priority for the break.
“It’s the first day of spring break, and this is what we wanted to do — just come right here,” she said.
Kelli Stojic, a Sandcastles board member, brought her kids to check the exhibit out. Hiram, 7, and Milo, 5, had fun suiting up in beekeeper uniforms, learning about beehives, and exploring the pollination stations.
Stojic said she’s happy to see the exhibit come to fruition after so much work and preparation.
“From the planning stages until now, it’s been nine months,” she said. “We closed down in January, and beginning construction started then.”
Stojic said she’s sure Korendyke was hard at work on the exhibit’s finishing touches until late Thursday night.
Cathy Dalton, museum manager, was on hand to show kids around the new exhibit.
It’s rewarding, she said, to see kids enjoy something that took so much planning and forethought.
“Just seeing the kids utilize everything that was worked on — it’s fun to finally watch them get to play on the new exhibit,” she said.
Construction of the exhibit was a “piece-by-piece” process, according to Dalton. She said there are other elements that will be added in the future.
Several community members and organizations helped and offered input for Michigan Woodlands.
The felt animals adorning the trunk and branches of the massive maple tree were made by Mary Todd.
The tree itself was built by Northwood Signs. Kistler Crest Farms provided the “vintage looking maple bucket” for the maple syrup portion, Korendyke said.
Deb Borema and the Knittin’ at the Mitten group made the pollen, the bee outfits, and the large bee figures for the apiary section of the exhibit.
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County offered their expertise as well, contributing a video on how to inspect a beehive, and consulting on the importance of bees and pollination.
Corinn VanWyck let the museum use some of her art for the apiary, too.
Korendyke said one of the main goals of the exhibit is to educate kids about natural science in a fun and engaging way, and to teach them about the various ecosystems that can be found right in Mason County.
“This provides so much education,” she said, adding that some upcoming additions to the exhibit include a section on monarch butterflies and a “crawl-through” log that will serve as a memorial for a child in the area who passed away.
The Michigan Woodlands exhibit was funded by grants from the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Ludington Area Jaycees. The exhibit was first announced in November 2022.