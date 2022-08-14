Visitors at the Gold Coast Artisan Fair

Justin Cooper | Daily News

Visitors stroll among the artisan goods on display during the Gold Coast Artisan Fair at Rotary Park on Sunday.

 Justin Cooper | Daily News

This year’s Gold Coast Artisan Fair started out with a bang — of thunder and lightning amid downpouring rain, which drove many vendors out of Rotary Park Saturday afternoon.

Daily News Staff Writer

