This year’s Gold Coast Artisan Fair started out with a bang — of thunder and lightning amid downpouring rain, which drove many vendors out of Rotary Park Saturday afternoon.
“It was miserable,” said Polly Myer, an organizer from the Ludington Area Chamber of Commerce. “Lots of tents were destroyed. I have a few vendors who had to go buy new tents and put them out.”
About 50 to 60 vendors stuck it out till 1:30 p.m., when lightning meant everybody had to pack it up.
But everything was back in gear Sunday, with a dense crowd moving among dozens of vendors lining the sides of every path around Rotary Park.
It wasn’t quite beach weather, but it was perfectly good for a stroll among the handmade, homemade, edible, wearable, homey and eccentric artisan goods on display.
“I’m seeing some bags leaving here today,” Myer said shortly before noon, “and I’m seeing lots of food being eaten. … Usually Sunday’s the better day of the two. So that worked out OK.”
Myer said about 157 vendors showed up Sunday out of the 162 who had signed up. Many more of the vendors than usual were first-timers this year, she said.
One person who didn’t mind the Saturday storm too much was Heather Gaston, who was selling homemade products from her husband’s family homestead in the Upper Peninsula.
This was Gaston’s “first big show, period,” and she said “it’s been fun” — even with the rain.
“I thought people might be upset … but everybody just had such a good attitude,” she said. “It’s like, we’re in this together. People were chuckling and coming in and out of the rain. We had a great time.”
Gaston’s sales area was split into two parts: barn and pantry.
In the “barn” part, she sold homemade jams emulating “old flavors” that “grandma used to have in her pantry,” like peach blueberry, cherry rhubarb and strawberry rhubarb.
Then in the pantry section, she was selling wooden coat racks, each one a slab of wood from the farm’s decaying barns. One, taken from the horse barn, had tooth marks where animals had gnawed it.
“(The barns are) rotting, and that’s breaking my heart because my kids grew up exploring them,” she said. “Grandpa would come and go OK, well, this is was the log cabin house, and this was the milking parlor, and this was the blacksmith shop.
“We’re taking the barns down and trying to make some beautiful stuff out of it.”
Danny Park, a newcomer to the fair selling bowls made from tree knots, echoed the description of Saturday as “miserable.”
But on Sunday, there were “a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of vendors here, too. It’s one of the most I’ve seen in a long time.”
Park said he collects the knots, or burls, from trees during his day-job as a logger. Then he brings them home, puts them on a lathe and covers them in “shell wax” to make them food-safe.
He also sells them on Etsy under the name TimberBeastBowls.
“They’re unique, you know? There’s never one the same. Like deer horns,” he said.