Staffing struggles seem to have seeped into nearly every corner of the job market.
But for a place like Oakview Medical Care Facility, which offers 24-hour long-term elder care, the blow of being short-staffed can’t be softened with shortened hours or diminished services.
“We’re not allowed to close,” said Jannice Lamm, nursing home administrator at Oakview. “We just have to stretch the staff that we have.”
And the staffing shortage there is real. Oakview needs more employees, but how many more?
Lamm chuckled at the question. Oakview is missing between 30 and 40 of the staff it had pre-pandemic, she said.
The 96-bed facility is now keeping about 20 beds open to make sure there aren’t too many residents for the staff to care for, she said. She called the situation “very unusual.” Before, empty beds never stayed empty for long.
Lamm emphasized that the facility has enough staff to take care of the number of residents it has now.
“We’re keeping up with the quality of care that we always have,” she said. “(Residents are) still going to activities … and they’re still getting the care that they deserve.”
As the pandemic unfolded, beds that became empty were “strategically” kept empty, she said. Some were moved into the dementia unit, which became a quarantine area. Dementia patients then went into the general population.
The facility had one COVID-positive resident last week, Lamm said. To date, there have been 31 cases among residents and 35 cases among staff.
Until recently, residents’ families have been unable to visit the facility due to pandemic restrictions. Oakview staff can be almost like surrogate families in normal times, Lamm said, but that role was amplified during the pandemic.
“We have great staff here that … have been stepping up,” Lamm said. “We have been the family to these residents through all of this.”
The federal government recently replaced the visitor ban with strict screening guidelines, so families are finally able to visit residents again.
That’s put the facility “in a quandary,” Lamm said — obviously, they are happy that families can be reunited, but it’s also “really scary” as a fourth COVID wave rises in Michigan.
Lamm suggested a few reasons behind Oakview’s staffing troubles. Applications to healthcare positions are dwindling, she said, because the work “is a little bit on the difficult side.”
“It definitely takes a special kind of person to work in long-term care,” she said.
“A lot” of long-term nurses retired from the facility during the pandemic, Lamm said. Nursing students also weren’t able to enter the building for a time due to pandemic restrictions.
She’s hoping the student situation will change soon, as some students from West Shore Community College have since spent some time working there and might come back after more schooling.
Like many other establishments, Oakview has had to offer greater hiring incentives than ever before. Their website lists a $1,000 sign-on bonus, referral incentives, tuition reimbursement and other benefits. Wages for registered nurses start at $29.07 and at $22.83 for licensed practical nurses.
Nurse aide positions are open, as well as housekeeping and dietary positions, Lamm said.
Lamm said she’s hopeful that “people will slowly start coming back” to the healthcare field and the workforce in general.
“That’s what brings me back every day,” she said.
As far as other care facilities are concerned, Lake Michigan Senior Living seems to have gotten through the worst of it, said Administrator Valarie McKinnon. That facility has been “fully staffed” for the past couple of months.
They opened up another building on the property during the pandemic, McKinnon said, which exacerbated the situation. For about six-to-seven months it was “really difficult” as new employees would leave after a couple of days and those who remained had to work overtime.
Now, employees there have more time with family as there are enough of them to work three 12-hour shifts a week.
An administrator at Medilodge of Ludington, another care facility, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.