Kids can now sail the high seas on the upper deck at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, with the addition of a roughly 7-foot-long sailboat on Thursday.
The boat, named “Freedom,” was donated by Ludington Youth Sailing School. Adam Lamb, president of Ludington Yacht Sales, sponsored its installation.
“Freedom” will be a permanent exhibit on the museum’s upper deck and the focal point of a sailing workshop to be held June 25.
The museum’s executive director Kristin Korendyke said the intent is to give kids a hands-on experience they may never have had before.
“It’s just like our airplane downstairs — some kids have never been in an airplane,” she said. “We definitely want kids to have that experience.”
Korendyke said she expects the sailboat to be the highlight of the upper deck, which until now has mostly featured crafts, flower beds and musical instruments.
“This outdoor space has always kind of been underutilized for us,” she said. “This is our first big exhibit out here, so we’re stoked.”
Watching the boat being installed, Korendyke imagined the fun that visitors will get up to on the boat.
“I cannot wait to see kids in here actually pretending to sail. You know, like where are you going? Whats happening? Is there a storm? All kinds of roleplaying going on,” she said.
Its placement on the deck isn’t final yet, as the plan is to screw it down early next week. Sailing school president Gary Ferguson also said he’ll be labeling all the various parts — the boom, the sprit, the daggerboard — for maximum educational impact.
Lamb, the exhibit’s sponsor, said he hopes the boat can be an opportunity for water safety education.
“Kids need to know that the lake is the most amazing asset we have, but it’s dangerous,” he said. “If we can teach them to love the water and be safe on the water, then we’re winning every time.”
Ferguson said the boat is of a type called “Opti” that’s specially made for children and teenagers. The school has had the boat since it started nine years ago, he said, but now it mostly uses a type called Sunfish.
For Ferguson, donating the boat is a way to inspire more kids to get out on the water.
“It’s good advertising for us,” he said. “These little kids are the ones we want to go sailing. Those little kids, we want to get (them) on the water and get them comfortable.”
Ferguson had help from two sailing school instructors — Colby Peplinski and Jacob Irelan, both 19 — who hauled the boat upstairs and dragged it into place, making sure it faced into the predominant winds.
He spent some time showing Korendyke the ropes, sometimes literally — naming parts and showing how things are secured, so museum staff can care for the boat themselves.
So it won’t just be kids learning how the boat works — the grown-ups will be learning right along with them.
“I look forward to that,” Korendyke said. “That’s the best part of my job.”