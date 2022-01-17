Ludington’s Wesco locations raised more than $15,000 for the Lakeshore Food Club during a fundraising campaign conducted between October and December 2021.
Wesco employees stopped by the food club on Monday to present a check to Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal and Eric Erwin, board president.
Gronstal said she expected the amount to be $15,000 even, but it ended up being more, totaling $15,302.
Felicia Grabe, manager of the two Ludington Wesco stores that raised money for the food club, said contributions were collected from customers who opted to tack a little bit extra onto their to their total when checking out. The corporate office also kicked in money, which brought the total higher.
“Every Wesco does it, and it has to (go to) a food bank — one that we support,” Grabe said, adding that the stores are raising more each year.
Gronstal said the money will help offset the rising costs of the products the food club offers, especially produce.
“This is the work of inflation,” she said. “Across the board, everything has increased, but … we pride ourselves on the healthy, fresh foods and unfortunately that’s what’s been hit the most with inflation. Snacks and processed foods have gone up, but haven’t seen the steep, steep increase that produce has.
“I told my team last year in the height of the shutdown that we had not seen the worst, and we were preparing for the storm. And we are living the storm right now, because so many factors play into this, not just COVID. I think COVID just exacerbated it.”
The food club has also seen a monthly increase in members since the start of the pandemic, and Erwin said the need has “never been greater.”
Gronstal previously told the Daily News that, between late summer and early fall 2021 membership at the food club almost doubled, rising from 278 families making use of the food club in July to 524 in September.
That number continues to increase. In both November and December, there were more than 800 unique families shopping at the low-cost, membership-based grocery store for families struggling with food insecurity, according to Gronstal. Each family shopped an average of 2.3 times per month.
Gronstal said these various needs are why the contribution from Wesco meant so much.
“This is going to make a huge difference, because the majority of the food we have, we buy,” she said.
Erwin said the donation comes at “exactly the right time.”
Grabe said Wesco raised more than $400,000 for Michigan food banks in 2021.
“Next year, we’ll do even more,” she added.