West Michigan Community Mental Health (CMH) will be able to continue providing expanded behavioral health services to patients in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties through 2022 thanks to a $4 million grant received in April from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Alan Neushwander, director of public relations for West Michigan CMH, told the Daily News in a phone call that the grant is, in essence, an extension of a designation CMH received in October 2018. That Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) designation allowed for expanded services for more people, and the initial funds from the grant obtained with that certification have now, in effect, been renewed.
“We were one of the first agencies in the state of Michigan and in the country to receive this designation, and we just recently received a second grant that will allow us to maintain that CCBHC through 2022.”
It’s happening just in time, according to Neushwander, who said the previous grant was set to expire this year. Now, however, services will continue at least for another two years.
“One of the big things (about) the CCBHC designation is it opens up services to everyone in our community, and that’s huge. Because there is a lack of behavioral health services locally, and a lot of people … end up having to travel to Grand Rapids or Traverse City to get those services,” Neushwander said. “Now, truly anyone can walk into our door and receive services. Whether they have Medicaid, private insurance, no insurance or they’re self-paying.”
Services include behavioral and mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation, exercise and weight loss and continued access to psychiatric care for patients through Telemed video-conferencing appointments.
“Becoming a CCBHC has truly changed who we are and how we do business, and it truly does expand services and increase access to behavioral health services for people in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties,” Neushwander said.
He added that the designation has allowed CMH to help people with mild or moderate mental health issues, while prior to the designation, CMH primarily worked with individuals with “several and persistent” mental illness.”
Neushwander said it’s also a valuable asset during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The extension of the grant couldn’t come at a better time. Nationally we are seeing an uptick in behavioral health concerns because of the pandemic,” he said. “As more people are stressed and facing challenges they’ve never faced before, we are seeing increases in depression, substance abuse and anxiety.
“The timing really does work out to help us continue to provide these services during an increased time of need.”
As part of the designation, there is also a service available for veterans and their families to help with a variety of claims or concerns and a mobile crisis team to respond to immediate mental health emergencies.
The CCBHC status has also allowed CMH to partner with other entities for some treatments.
Through a collaboration with Salvation Army Turning Point, CMH can provide medication-assisted substance use treatments, implementing drugs such as Suboxone — a medication containing the opiate buprenorphine as well as naloxone, which blocks the opioid receptors in the brain — to ween people down from addictions to stronger opiates.
“We’re also treating physical health concerns as well,” Neushwander said. “We have a partnership with Northwest Michigan Health Services. They operate the physical health clinic in our office.”
Neushwander said CMH’s contract with the State of Michigan requires that Medicaid patients be given priority, but he said it’s rare that someone seeking help would be turned away.
“If we did (have to turn someone away), we would work with them to coordinate the care they do need,” he said.
A press release on Thursday from public relations firm Lambert & Co. stated that, as a result of CCBHC grants, CMH has “served more than 1,000 additional community members.”
Neushwander said CMH hopes to turn these added services into fixtures in the community, continuing to offer them even after the current grant runs out in 2022.
“We’re not sure what that will look like in the future, but… We’ll do what we can to make sure we continue these services,” he said. “We’re excited to continue to expand our services and expand access of these behavioral health services locally so we can continue to be a leader in these three counties we serve.”
For more information, or to seek treatment or services, call 1-800-992-2061, or simply visit the West Michigan CMH building at 920 Diana St. in Ludington.