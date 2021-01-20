SCOTTVILLE — Six school districts have applied to be part of the proposed expanded West Michigan Conference, which is set to include two tiers of enrollment-based competition.
Ludington, Holton, Hesperia, Fremont, Muskegon Orchard View and Manistee public school districts have each submitted applications, according to Mason County Central High School Principal Jeff Tuka, who updated school board members about the process on Monday.
Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View are members of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. Fremont, Hesperia and Holton are members of the Central State Activities Conference.
Tuka said the approval of the expansion will appear as an action item before each of the eight school board currently in the conference during the month of February, but he said the proposal has been voted on and approved by the league’s executive committee. If approved, it will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.
Tuka said the expanded conference would feature two divisions — Class B and Class C — based on school size, and the option for inter-division play would remain, so MCC’s longstanding rivalries with Ludington and Manistee would still be possible.
“We would play the teams that are in our division in every sport, but there is an opportunity to play crossover games with the larger divisions to maintain local rivalries,” Tuka said. “We’re looking forward to playing more games against schools of our size and demographic, and to still have our local rivalries.”
Tuka said open play between divisions is an important component of the planned expansion. Those nearby “rivalry” games are easily accessible due to minimal travel. Additionally, they’re often the games friends and family can most easily attend.
Another exciting element of the expansion, Tuka said, is that there is an interest in including academic activities such as forensics, marching band, quiz bowl and more.
“There are schools that want to learn forensics, and (MCC) is the perfect school to help with that,” he said. “Same goes for marching band, robotics…”
It would also offer some benefits at the middle school level, where division would be based on proximity. The expansion would mean less extensive travel and fewer classroom hours lost for middle school athletes.
“I think this is good for all involved,” Tuka said. “It’s good for all six of the prospective new schools, and it’s good for the (current) eight.”
Tuka said that, despite having close ties to the conference as it stands, he’s excited about seeing how it could develop.
“I’m from here, my whole life,” he said. “I was an athlete at MCC, a coach at MCC and now a principal at MCC. I’m a traditionalist when it comes to this league because it’s one of the most respected in the state. But as times change, things change, and to have competitive balance in sports is of the utmost importance.”
He commended the efforts of MCC Athletic Director Tim Genson, as well as the others in the existing conference.
“The eight athletic directors did a wale of a job of working and figuring this all out,” Tuka said. “It was very well thought out. Ravenna’s the league chair, and their athletic director, Kyle Jawor, and principal, Justin Wilson, did a very good job of leading up the process.”
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount echoed Tuka’s excitement.
“It’s been a long time coming. Tim Genson and I have been working on it for 14 years, and it’s finally coming to fruition,” Mount said. “We’re excited about the possibility of competitive balance between districts. It’s going to benefit student athletes and the conference as well.”
The expansion of the WMC, if approved, would be the biggest roster of schools in the league’s 87-year history. MCC, Hart, Shelby and Montague have been members of the league for its entire existence, while Whitehall was an original member that was not a part of the conference for some time in the 1960s and into the 1980s.
Ludington’s history of conferences starts with the Big 6, then eventually the North Central, Seaway, Western Waterways and eventually the Lakes 8 starting in 2005-06.