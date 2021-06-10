After a year off due to the pandemic, the West Shore Art Fair is set to return to Rotary Park in July.
It will have a slightly “different feel” this year due to recommendations from the health department, but organizers are looking forward to the WSAF’s return to Ludington.
The outdoor, juried fine-arts fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It coincides with the city’s Fourth of July festivities.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts oversees the event, and LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner serves as festival manager.
Skinner said that even though pandemic restrictions are expected to be fully lifted at the start of July, the health department is advising that booths be spread out to reduce the number of people gathering in one place.
“We’ve reconfigured the layout of Rotary Park. The layout will allow us to have about 80 artists,” Skinner said.
The art fair usually includes about 115 booths. With fewer booths, the festival will also bring in less money, but several local businesses have stepped up to purchase sponsorships to help with costs, which total about $20,000.
The real need is for volunteers, according to Skinner.
“With it being a holiday weekend, it’s a little harder to get them,” he said.
There are several opportunities to help. Volunteers are needed for set-up, clean-up, to help with the information booth and to serve as “booth-sitters,” watching artists’ spots during breaks.
There’s also a paid opportunity, according to Skinner.
“We’re looking for a service group that would be interested in making a little bit of money… emptying trash cans and recycling bins,” he said. “That’s an essential job for the art fair, so we’re looking for a group to take that over, and we pay that group about $500.”
People can volunteer for different time slots by using the WSAF’s Signup Genius website, www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aaead22a0f94-west5.
All volunteers will receive a T-shirt with a logo designed by Chris VanWyck of Engine Creative.
VanWyck also worked up a poster for the event, as he’s done for the past several years. The poster leans on the Fourth of July timing, using red, white and blue, along with the WSAF’s easel-and-canvas logo atop a white star.
Because last year’s event was canceled, all the artists who were accepted in 2020 were welcomed to reapply this year with submission fees waived. Skinner said about 70 of the 115 artists took advantage of that offer.
In addition to those artists, more than 100 new applicants submitted work. Of those, 15 were invited to attend.
The West Shore Art Fair prides itself on being a serious, juried competition, so an application does not guarantee a spot. Submissions are jury-selected and vigorously reviewed for quality and authenticity. Winners receive a first-place ribbon and a cash prize.
The art fair will feature unique, high-quality, original works of art in various mediums, including painting, clay, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metals, mixed-media, photography, printmaking and wood.
WSAF will also feature live musical performances, food stations and a children’s activity area, as well as a tent where kids can purchase a work of art for $5. Works were donated by participating artists.
“The art is typically worth more than that, but kids will get to purchase something on their own,” Skinner said. “It’s to get the kids excited about buying art and experience what it’s like to buy something of their own.”
Skinner said he’s optimistic about attendance. The art fair normally brings about 10,000 to 12,000 people, he said, and with the Fourth of July Freedom Festival parade taking place on the second day, he hopes about 15,000 people will be in and out of Rotary Park during the event.
“I’m hoping that people come out and help support these artists who didn’t get a chance to sell their stuff last year,” he said. “We’re super excited to bring this art fair back to Ludington. It’s well-known and has, in the past, received national attention.”
The West Shore Art Fair has been recognized four times as one of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best Fine Art & Fine Craft Fairs.
For more information, find WSAF on Facebook or visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org/wsaf3.html.