Ludington’s premier juried arts and crafts event, the West Shore Art Fair, is returning to Rotary Park July 2-3 after a few non-traditional years.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and there was a cap on vendor booths in 2021. This year’s fair is seeing an increase in participating artists, while also applying some lessons from what worked last year, according to festival manager Andrew Skinner.
“Last year, the health department wanted us to have spaces between the booths to kind of social distance that way. We staggered them — booth, empty space, booth empty space,” Skinner said. “Turns out, everyone loved that layout. The artists liked it because it gave more space around their booths; the customers liked it because it (was less) congested in the walkways.
“The feedback was super positive.”
When plotting the layout for this year’s event, that feedback was taken into account, said Skinner, who is also the executive director for the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“We’ll have two booths next to each other, then there will be an empty space, then two booths,” he said. “So we’ll have fewer booths than in (pre-pandemic) years, (but) booths will have two sides to sell on.”
Vendor participation is up for this year’s event, with 90 artists slated to set up across 96 booths. That’s a bump up from the 80 who participated in 2021. Skinner attributes that in part to the success of last year’s art fair, which saw surpassing sales goals in record time.
“The artists last year sold well,” he said. “By mid-afternoon Saturday, artists had met or exceeded expectations and there was still a day and a half left.”
The West Shore Art Fair draws artists from throughout the state and “all over the country as well,” Skinner said, adding that the juried art fair has also been recognized repeatedly as one of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best Fine Art and Fine Craft Fairs.
Some exhibitors are returning, but there are many first-time artists, said Skinner.
“There’s a good amount of new artists,” he said. “I’m always excited to see mixed-media artists.
“It’s high-class on everything. A number of new jewelry artists are coming.”
Though gas prices are at record highs state- and nationwide, Skinner said no vendors have canceled due to higher travel costs.
Gas prices might impact customer turnout, but Skinner still estimates that the art fair will draw between 11,000 and 12,000 people. The fact that it takes place on a holiday weekend won’t hurt attendance, he said.
“Gas prices may fluctuate the crowd a little bit, but you never know. … But I think there will be a lot of people coming into town for the Fourth of July,” Skinner said.
There will be live music throughout the two-day event at the Rotary Park band shell.
Skinner said there’s a “good mix” of musicians, including Edgar Struble and Ron Johnson, Fremont John, the LACA Jam Band and the ukulele group, Third Coast Swing, Cheryl Wolfam, Marty Ziemba and more.
Performances start at 11 a.m. and continue “on the hour” on both Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be a wide selection of eats from food vendors stationed along Lewis Street. The Ludington Rotary Club, the Ludington Optimists, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Paul’s Gourmet Jerky, the Olive Branch, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Crazy Good Crepes and the Cluckbucket, to name a few, will be there.
The children’s art booth — which includes items donated by participating artists — will be back this year, giving kids a chance to purchase unique arts and crafts items.
“The idea of the children’s art-buying tent is to get kids interested in and excited about art,” Skinner said. “The main rule is that parents aren’t allowed in there to sway the idea of what (kids) should get. We want them to make choices on their own.
“The goal is … to let the kids get in there, enjoy purchasing art and create future art buying with those kids.”
The children’s art tent is also a fundraiser for future art fairs, raising hundreds of dollars per year.
There will also be a limited number of WSAF tote bags filled with “swag” for attendees who sign up to be members of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, Skinner said.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Skinner said the art fair is seeking volunteers to help with setup on Friday, July 1 and teardown on July 3.
Those who sign up by the middle of next week — around June 22 — will get a free West Shore Art Fair T-shirt, including a new logo for the 54th annual event designed by Chris VanWyck of Engine Creative.
Volunteer sign-up can be done online at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aaead22a0f94-west.
MORE ABOUT WSAF
The 54th annual West Shore Art Fair is from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
Skinner encouraged first-time attendees to check the art fair out, calling it “a great weekend of going out, buying art, supporting artists and buying original fine art.”
“These are traveling artists and this is how they make their living,” he said. “The last couple years, with the pandemic, it’s been hard on everyone, and it’s been hard on the artists. A lot of art fairs have been canceled. So it’s just really good to get out there and support artists. It’s a good family event as well.
“Bring the kids out, enjoy the art.”