Plans are underway for West Shore Bank’s ninth annual Rhythm & Dunes community concert series. West Shore Bank is excited to announce the lineup for this summer’s shows taking place Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, Aug. 1 at Waterfront Park in Downtown Ludington starting at 6 p.m.
One of the most popular beach bands in the world, the Landsharks Band, will create a fun-filled family beach party with popular songs from Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys and more. Having performed at Disney and having hired by Buffett himself to be the house band at Margaritaville, these experienced and talented performers will play a huge list of beach-themed favorites. The Landsharks Band concert will perform on Saturday, July 25. To learn more, find Landsharks Band on Facebook.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, get ready to be transformed to an ‘80s Retro Night featuring the Mega ’80s Band. A popular group from the Detroit area, their mix of accurately replicated favorites of the ’80s era has made them a dominating force throughout Michigan. With their infectious feel-good vibe and tremendous stage presence, get ready to rock to your favorite hits from the ’80s.
Find Mega80s on Facebook to learn more about this band.
The free Rhythm & Dunes concert series is entirely planned, organized and underwritten by West Shore Bank and its employees. Not only does Rhythm & Dunes offer an opportunity for local families to enjoy free music and a fun night out, but the event also raises funds for music programs at local area schools.
Last year’s concerts raised more $14,000.