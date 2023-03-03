West Shore Bank matched funds Thursday from the Ludington Rotary Club that were raised during the Celebrity Bartenders event hosted by Ludington Bay Brewing earlier this month.
This event continued West Shore Bank’s efforts to provide service above self by raising funds for academic scholarships for local schools.
According to a press release, West Shore Bank matched the funds raised from the event bringing the total raised from the fundraiser to $4,710.76.
“This was a proud moment for me, not only being a member of the Rotary Club, but also an employee of West Shore Bank,” stated Debra Kinnaird in the release. “I was thrilled to make the announcement that night that West Shore Bank would match any funds we raised.”
The Rotary Club provides service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing the community through their fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders, according to the press release.
The club consists of 79 members, several of whom are West Shore Bank employees.
“Making a real difference is not only part of our mission, but something we take very seriously,” stated Raymond A. Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank, in the release. “We can only be as successful as our local community, through the good times and bad.
We have a broader sense of responsibilities beyond just taking deposits and making loans — it is trying to find ways to make a difference by giving back to our community.”
In addition to the donated funds to the Rotary’s scholarships, West Shore Bank is celebrating its 125th anniversary, by awarding approximately 10 scholarships, in the amount of $1,250 to students who reside within Benzie, Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana and Grand Traverse counties. To learn more about the scholarships visit https://info.westshorebank.com/wsb-scholarship.