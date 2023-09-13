West Shore Bank was named the Business of the Year during the 2023 Annual Awards Dinner of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County Wednesday night at The Lake House in Ludington.
The chamber distributed three awards and recognized five young professionals as their annual Future Five.
Earning the honor of Small Business of the Year was Hungry Howie’s. The Oriole Giving Tree was given the Community Service Award.
West Shore Bank was awarded with Ludington Bay Brewing Company and OxyChem also nominated.
Ray Biggs, president of West Shore Bank, congratulated the other nominees.
“You hear a lot about the bank, but it’s about the staff,” Biggs said.
He thanked the bank’s board of directors. And he wanted to cite the many employees that were at the event.
“One of our missions is to try to make a difference… We’re able to do that because you bank with us,” Biggs said. “Thank you for banking with us. We’ve earned the right to earn your trust.”
Hungry Howie’s was awarded with Fresh Coast Foam and Lakeshore Motorsports & Marine also nominated.
Pat Patterson, the owner of Hungry Howie’s, was appreciative, thanking his wife, Melissa.
“One of the things we believe is that we are multipliers for each other. It would difficult to be a multiple franchisee,” Patterson said.
He and his wife began to have rentals. And he mentioned My Sister’s Closet as a third business. He thanked his manager and the employees. And he choked up when he spoke of his sons.
“They both started working at Hungry Howie’s when they were 15-years-old,” he said.
He said he enjoys speaking to the customers, and when he passes out the pizza, it makes him proud that his sons made the pizza.
“I think I would be a prime example of the boomerang effect,” he said, explaining his background where he grew up in the Scottville area, but then he went to Texas.
He began his working life in Austin, Texas, but after Sept. 11, 2001, he came home. He applied to Hungry Howie’s, began to work there and now is a 20-year owner of the franchise in Ludington.
The Oriole Giving Tree was awarded with Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE), Oriole Giving Tree and Renne Pickard.
The group said they adopted that Santa Claus vacations in Ludington as a way to help provide for students.
“We are striving to make this a self-sustaining project,” said Heidi Urka of the committee. “We are so grateful for this honor and recognition of our efforts.”
The awards ceremony began with recognizing the Future Five: Becky Foster, Kyle Gurzynski, Casey Lakari, Trent Lundquist and Kylie Mount. Foster, Gurzynski and Lakari were on hand for the ceremony.
Foster is the executive director of Ludington Woods Assisted Living. Under her leadership, the facility improved its occupancy and reduced staff turnover. She also serves as a mentor to other executive directors for the organization.
Gurzynski is the CEO of Filer Credit Union and is a former leader at Safe Harbor Credit Union and Fifth Third Bank. He serves as the president of the Ludington Area Schools Oriole Foundation Board and is a member of the board of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, the Habitat for Humanity and credit union foundation boards. He also helps lead the WillStrong Soccer Tournament which benefits the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Lakari is an agent at Lenz-Balder Insurance in Ludington. He provides a high level of service while aiming to expand its Quotes for Kids program that donates $5 to the Lakeshore Food For Kids for each quote the agency provides. He is involved in Leadership Mason County and serves on the Community Investment Committee.
Lundquist works for Lundquist’s Furniture in Scottville and serves on the Scottville Downtown Development Authority Board. He also donates to several causes through the furniture store and partners with fellow businesses in the area.
Mount is a sales professional at FloraCraft, and she is the co-leader of the Funn Committee at the business. She also volunteers as a track coach.
To start the ceremony, Chamber Alliance of Mason County Board Chair Scott Smith recognized the staff of the chamber. He said with the name change, Smith envisions changes coming.
“You’re going to see a lot of collaboration,” Smith said.