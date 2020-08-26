West Shore Bank’s recent car wash fundraiser for Mason County Meals on Wheels raised more than $1,000, with the help of donations and community partners.
The fundraiser was held during the bank’s Acts of Kindness week, during which many branches donated to help clean up their communities. The Scottville branch opted to help raise funds for Meals on Wheels, which prepares and delivers meals to homebound Mason County residents.
The car wash raised $561.67 for Meals on Wheels and the bank matched the amount for a total donation of $1,223.34. Twenty-two employees from the bank’s Mason County offices volunteered with their kids and spouses to wash cars after business hours.
A check was presented to Mary Ann Nielsen, director the Mason County Senior Meal Program, on Aug. 12.
“We’re looking into getting new coolers, ice packs, and heating units for the delivery vans,” said Neilsen. “When we’re delivering meals, we’re on the road for about four hours and we have to have equipment to keep the different foods hot and cold.”
Nancy Sanford of the Scottville branch said participants appreciated the cause.
“Several people that came to get their car washed told me this was a fantastic thing West Shore Bank is doing and they really liked who we were donating to,” Sanford stated. “This was a great event for our community and shows the dedication our employees truly have to give back to their neighbors and community members.”
Advance Auto in Ludington donated a bucket of supplies for the event. The generous donation included a car wash broom, a gallon of car wash soap, detail brushes and car wash mittens. Mason County Central Food service donated sandwiches for the car wash volunteers. In a press release, West Shore Bank thanks Advance Auto and the MCC Food Service for the generous contributions that made this fundraiser successful.