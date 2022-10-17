VICTORY TWP. — The top priority in a master plan for capital outlay was renovations to the recreation center as decided during a regular meeting of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees Monday afternoon in the college’s administration building.
The board voted, 6-0, to approve the priority of recreation center renovation. The priority of projects in the master plan is required by law to indicate to the state what the college seeks first for improvement on campuses.
“We’re not there, yet. Making it the top priority on the facilities mater plan just finishes the master plan as required by the state,” said WSCC Board Chair Sherry Wyman. “We’re not at the point where that’s approved, let’s start drawing up plans.”
The master plan had an estimated cost of $6.3 million to renovate the recreation center’s upper level classrooms and corridors, the weight room, the heating and air conditioning and fire suppression units. Also as a part of the top priority is an additional $1.9 million to renovate the pool, its equipment and the pool deck.
Subsequent priorities were site development of the Riemer Regional Public Safety Center and renovations to the administration building at $1.5 million and $4 million, respectively.
Funding for any capital outlay plans were not approved as of yet by the state legislature. Once a project is identified for actual funding, WSCC President Scott Ward said the college will then pull in affected constituents.
“Once we start a project or Career and Technical Education (through West Shore Educational Services District), the advisory committees, students, staff, faculty are all included in those (discussions),” Ward said. “It’s similar to when we did the (downtown) Manistee building and the Riemer Center and the arts and sciences building.”
Before the discussion and presentation on the master plan, Ward said a bill going through the legislative process contains language that would give $6 million to West Shore for capital projects. And, for the first time, the capital funds would include the potential to put the funds toward housing.
Ward said housing is not a priority for the college now, but it could move housing up in future master plan priorities.
During public comment, and also before the decision on the master plan priorities, Kathy Schindler made three requests of the board as she and others seek the pool to be maintained. Schindler asked the college to discuss the process after the priorities are approved. She also asked the board consider adding non-staff input from parties such as students, the community and users of the affected areas being reviewed. And, she would like the college to be more transparent in its deliberations.
“There are voices you need to hear,” Schindler said.
Enrollment
Vice President of Academics and Student Services Mark Kinney reported that the college has an enrollment of 998 students, and he noted the number of Hispanics and women enrolled at the college is an increase over 2018. The number of students is a decrease from fall 2021.
He also outlined that business administration and marketing/management programs represents 64 students overall — third-most behind non-degree dual enrollment and liberal arts and sciences. Kinney also said the first-year seminar class has 88 students, thanks in part to the work of instructors and staff.
Scholarship program
Ward reported that the recently signed Michigan Achievement Scholarship Program would provide $2,750 of funds to students. The program was part of a bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Of the $2,750, $1,750 would be applied for students before other financial aid sources.
“It’s first dollar scholarship, unlike middle or last dollars,” Ward said.
Ward said the way the scholarship works is the funds are used before other funds are apply.
“Many of our students would benefit from that,” he said.