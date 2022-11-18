West Shore Community College board members on Monday will consider the appointment of a new trustee, extending the college’s contract with its auditing firm, and making some final purchases with relief funding.
The board is set to meet at 4 p.m. in the college’s Administrative and Conference Building.
On the agenda is the appointment of a trustee to fill the vacancy left by James Barker in July.
According to the meeting notes from WSCC President Scott Ward, the college received a letter of interest for the position from Drew Dostal, president and northwest regional market leader for Corewell Health.
A resolution is before the board to approve Dostal’s appointment. It states the college’s executive committee interviewed Dostal on Nov. 8, and decided to recommend board approval for his appointment, which would expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Ward states in the resolution that Dostal, like Barker before him, is a graduate of the college’s nursing program. If appointed, he’ll be the second alumnus to serve as a trustee, according to Ward.
RELIEF FUNDS
With a balance of $340,000 available in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) remaining, Ward is recommending that the college spend the money on upgrading its phone system for a cost of $50,000.
AUDIT SERVICES
The board will consider tacking on an additional year to its five-year contract with the Rehmann Robson auditing firm.
Ward states that the firm will conduct audits of student financial aid and Higher Education Relief Funds for $58,000 for the added year.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The college will welcome a new employee, Braden Beaver, who started working in a maintenance role on Nov. 14.
The board will also consider some updates and revisions to its policies regarding honorary degrees and admissions requirements, among other areas.