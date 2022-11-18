Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers during the evening. Winds diminishing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.