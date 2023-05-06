VICTORY TWP. — Saturday was a day of looking toward the future and reflecting on the past for the West Shore Community College class of 2023, and for the college itself.
During two commencement ceremonies held at the college’s Center Stage Theater, more than 145 eligible graduates were celebrated, and given a few final words of wisdom before embarking on the next chapter of their lives.
As graduates capped off their years of study at WSCC, ready to move on to new experiences and new beginnings, the college, too, marked a first by issuing its first-ever honorary degree and reflected on the changes of the past year.
Ceremonies got underway with Crystal Young, executive director of college relations, welcoming students, faculty members, friends and families to the theater and introducing WSCC President Scott Ward.
In his address to the graduates, Ward asked graduates to remember the power of calm, meditative thought amidst the chaos and clutter of modern life.
“In a world that values constant stimulation and instant gratification, the ability to sit in silence and listen to your inner voice is a precious gift,” Ward said, drawing parallels between silent contemplation and the commencement ceremony itself.
“During a commencement ceremony, there is a reflection in celebration of accomplishments, gratitude and remembrance of those who helped us on our journey and thoughts and dreams about our aspirations,” he said. “These are the same meditations that are often prevalent during periods of silence.”
Ward encouraged graduates to hold onto their “emotions and thoughts” of the day, and to revisit them — and take heart from them — as the move forward.
“Let us remember those who believed in us when we doubted ourselves, those who lifted us up when we fell, and those who inspired us to be the best versions of ourselves,” Ward said. “Listen to your inner voice and honor the legacy of those who came before you.”
That’s exactly what the Ward did during a solemn moment later in the ceremony, when the WSCC awarded its very first honorary degree in memory of Justin Zielinski, a student who passed away in 2022.
Ward, along with WSCC board chair Sherry Wyman and professor Katie Stewart, presented the degree to Zielinski’s sister, Heather.
Ward credited Stewart for spearheading the effort to bring the degree to fruition. He urged graduates to follow the professor’s example, asking them to “remember to turn your thoughts into action,” as Steward did.
“Congratulations to the class of 2023,” Ward said in closing. “May your journey be filled with purpose, passion and the power of silence and remembrance.”
Wyman took to the podium to commend the graduates on behalf of the board.
“It’s an honor to bring you congratulations and encouragement from the West Shore Community College board of trustees,” she said.
Wyman asked them to savor the moment, and to relish their success.
“Don’t forget to enjoy and celebrate this accomplishment,” she said. “Share the hugs, take the pictures, and just take a moment to pause and reflect on the journey that brought you here.”
The student address was given by Athena Dila, president of the college’s student senate.
Dila looked back on new developments at the college during the past year, including the approval and implementation of a new logo and rebranding campaign, the creation of new student spaces and successful efforts to make sure all students have access to food and nourishment, even as they busily balance credit hours, transfer plans, jobs and coursework.
She said she’s proud of new additions to the college’s slate of activities during the past year.
“It’s been our hope that by providing fun and entertaining events on campus, that we encourage students to build relationships and community, just as our logo describes,” Dila said.
She challenged her fellow graduates to invest in their future communities with the same level of enthusiasm that WSCC encouraged.
“You can find happiness in bettering the lives of others just as the West Shore community has done for you,” she said. “I’m so proud of everyone for putting in the world to receive your degrees today. You’ve earned it. And as we all move on in our future endeavors, we’ll all remember the communities and memories we shared here at West Shore.”
After the procession of capped and gowned graduates received their degrees and turned their tassels, Young offered a few final words to close the ceremony.
“Be brilliant, be well, and, most importantly, be kind,” Young said.