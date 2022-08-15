VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees handed President Scott Ward a raise at its monthly meeting Monday.
Ward got a $7,650 raise to his annual salary, bringing it to $160,650, and a $15,000 one-time bonus.
His annual performance review last month, conducted in a closed session, found that he “met expectations in all categories, exceeding expectations in others.”
His contract is being extended by one year to June 30, 2025. He’s also receiving a reimbursement for education expenses not to exceed $9,000.
His annual annuity contribution, or retirement investment ($18,000) and monthly car allowance ($850) are to remain the same.
Last year, after a positive performance review, Ward was given a $3,000 raise and no one-time bonus. His contract was extended by two years, not one.
His monthly car allowance was raised by $100 and his annuity by $1,500 last year.
No evaluation or contract changes occurred in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Bid awards
Trustees awarded a couple of bids for improvements to campus facilities.
Premier Heating & Cooling, a Ludington company, won a $17,052 contract to install ductwork for a production studio in the arts and sciences center.
The company is set to “install larger ductwork in the main runs and flexible ductwork to connect to the diffusers,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
That company is at work now on the Schoenherr Campus Center renovation and “has performed numerous jobs” on campus satisfactorily, the memo states.
Also, Temperature Control, a Traverse City company, earned a $54,000 contract to replace the “last original boiler” in the Ice Arena.
Like Premier Heating & Cooling, Temperature Control “has performed work at the college in the past with good results,” according to a memo.
Funding for both contracts will come from capital reserves, the agenda packet states.
Other business
The board held the first presentation of a policy expanding tuition benefits to more veterans.
The policy will bring the college into compliance with a new law that says beneficiaries of the Survivors and Dependents’ Educational Assistance Program are to be charged in-state tuition, regardless of their state of residence.
The policy would be approved after a second presentation at a subsequent meeting.