The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider a resolution that demonstrate’s the college’s best practices during its regular meeting at 4 p.m., Monday, in the second floor conference room of the Schoenherr Campus Center on the college’s campus.
In a memo from President Scott Ward to the board, he states that the college needs to pass such a resolution because millions in finding is at stake.
“This originates from the omnibus public education bill passed by the Michigan Legislature that includes $2,742,200 appropriation for West Shore Community College,” Ward wrote.
Ward stated the college exceeds the standards required by the appropriations law.
The board will consider a second reading and passing policy that addresses tuition and fees for veterans.
By passing the policy, Ward writes in a memo that the college will be in compliance with state and federal regulations that allows for all veteran chapter members with equal tuition rates.
The college will welcome four new employees: Adam Moreno as associate professor of mathematics, John Moore as associate professor of psychology, James Oswald as systems and applications analyst and Amber Rozek as coordinator of enhanced academic support.