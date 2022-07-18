West Shore Community College trustees approved an expansion of an academic support program launched last year at their meeting Monday.
Trustees allocated $150,000 to fund a coordinator for two years to manage its “embedded tutor” program, where tutors provide live assistance in some English and math courses.
The coordinator — who hasn’t been hired yet — would manage the program, oversee the traditional drop-in tutoring for those classes and fill in for embedded tutors as necessary, said Dean of Arts and Sciences Darby Johnsen.
“This goes in line with the remodel of the campus center,” which is set to expand the testing and tutoring area, said WSCC President Scott Ward, “so it all goes in conjunction with each other.
Embedded tutoring started last academic year with a $130,000 program that placed tutors in classrooms alongside professors teaching prerequisite English and math courses.
The idea was that getting students through those “gateway” courses sooner was more effective than potentially stalling their academic progress on remedial math and English.
Also, under a recent Michigan law, students aged 25 or older can attend community college tuition-free if the college follows certain practices, such as avoiding remedial classes.
Ward said the college is “happy with some of the results we saw over the last year on the first initiative.”
“Results in English, we’re happy with. We have some work to do on mathematics,” Ward said.
One English class had an embedded tutor last year. Of its 10 students, nine passed and one withdrew.
The lowest grade was 79%, and the highest was 95%, which “is amazing, for this level of class,” Johnsen said.
Six sections of math, consisting of 112 students, had embedded tutors. 69% passed, 11% failed and 20% withdrew.
Johnsen said the withdrawals are being taken “very seriously,” and future sections will have weekly check-ins with students to monitor their progress.
Also on Monday
In other business, trustees also:
- recognized Trustee James Barker’s retirement from the board;
- approved a list of 14 summer graduates, including five form Ludington;
- approved a policy allowing students to take military leaves of absence;
- approved a slate of amendments to last fiscal year’s budget to reflect final numbers; and
- performed an annual evaluation of Ward’s performance in closed session.