The West Shore Educational Service District Board of Education will be meeting at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, to appoint two members to the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education.
West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey confirmed the time of the meeting to the Daily News as being during late night Tuesday.
Officials at LASD discovered that Josh Snyder and Stephanie Reed’s acceptance of office form was dated in January 2017, not within 10 days of the November 2016 election.
Because the positions were deemed vacant, and not filled within 30 days of being vacant by LASD’s board, the West Shore ESD board is needed to make the appointments.
Included in the West Shore ESD’s meeting packet were the results of the City of Ludington’s Second Ward election from Nov. 18, 2016, which indicated Snyder and Reed ran unopposed for the school board in that election.
Also included is a draft resolution for the West Shore ESD board as drafted by Thrun Law Firm appointing Snyder and Reed to their respective board positions.
Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis previously told the Daily News that the LASD board will need to pass a resolution reaffirming its decisions when Snyder and Reed were seated on the board. The next LASD board is Monday, Dec. 13.