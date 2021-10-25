AMBER TWP. — More than 20 students in Jackie Becker’s severe multiple impairment classroom, ranging from 16 to 26 years old, meet with emergency personnel from Mason County Monday.
It was the first time that these students have meet with emergency personnel in this format, according to Becker, with personnel and vehicles from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington and Scottville police departments, Life EMS, and the Scottville Fire Department visiting the Mason-Lake ESD campus.
“I really want to make sure that these students have positive correlations when they see a police car or an ambulance, or when they see a fire truck pull up into their driveway (so) they do not have stress or severe behaviors and they are calm to interact with,” she said. “I think this will keep our emergency personnel safe as well, by not having those behaviors right off the bat. It’s keeping a student safe in a traumatic situation as well as keeping the officer and community safe as well.”
During the one-hour event, students were allowed to explore the emergency response vehicles and they were greeted by officers, firefighters and the EMTs. Many students took advantage of sitting in the vehicles as emergency personnel talked with them and explained how they worked.
Ludington Area Schools Resource Officer Austin Morris said it was a great opportunity to have a good interaction with the students.
“Some of the kids have not had the opportunity to have a good interaction with law enforcement throughout their lives,” he said. “An event like this gives them a good opportunity to get to know us, say hi, look in our cars and hopefully get a good picture of us. This is a great opportunity for us.”
Jim Herrema, deputy director of Northern Operations with Life EMS, felt Monday was an opportunity to connect with the students, even if that connection was non-verbal.
“For us it means a lot just to see the kids and get them familiar,” he said. “The biggest thing with kids and young adults (is that) they think it’s scary in the back of an ambulance. They see an ambulance they think they are going to be poked and prodded with needles. Our goal is to help them overcome that fear.”
Days like this allow for the students to become familiar with an ambulance and see what an ambulance is all about, he said.
“If they were ever to need an ambulance, it gets them familiar with it to see what some of the things look like helps out a lot,” Herrema added.
Scottville firefighter Tyler Haner was on hand along with Dale Larr to show the students what a firefighter might look like in full turnout gear. Haner said the turnout gear can be scary for some kids.
“My favorite thing to do with kids and young adults is fire prevention,” Haner said. “This event is awesome. I think it benefits us and the students, too. If they see us and it is in the case of an emergency at least they can know who we are and that we are a safe place for them.”
Dale Larr said the event would prove useful if firefighters ever had to respond to a situation at the ESD.