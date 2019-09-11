West Shore Eye Care has announced the addition of Dr. David Felger as a new optometrist to its staff.
Felger performs comprehensive eye examinations and has a special interest in medical eye care, pediatrics and specialty contact lenses.
Felger graduated from the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University after obtaining his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Following graduation from optometry school, he completed a one-year specialty ocular disease residency at the Columbus & Chillicothe VA Medical Centers in Ohio.
He joins West Shore Eye Care with more than 10 years of experience. He said he's looking forward to meeting more people and accepting new patients. His wife, Brooke, and two young sons, Miles and Charles, have been enjoying the area.
“I’m excited for my family to become active in the community,” said Felger. “I also look forward to meeting the high expectations of care which is the long-standing reputation of West Shore Eye Care.”
Dr. Jennifer Branning said the West Shore Eye Care team remains dedicated to ensuring patients receive personalized care and the most up-to-date information and technology about ocular disease and treatment. Located at 409 W. Ludington Ave., West Shore Eye Care provides optometry services, treatment of dry eye disease and vision care products to the local community.
“All of us here at West Shore Eye Care are committed to our patients of all ages,” said Branning. “Our goal is to provide eye care that exceeds your expectations. We welcome Dr. Felger to our practice.”
West Shore Eye Care is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call or text 843-4117 to schedule an appointment.