West Shore Family support provides family-focused services to Mason and Oceana counties. This year, the Ludington nonprofit was chosen as the Ludington Lake Jump beneficiary.
The Ludington Lake Jump is an annual community event that raises funds for local nonprofits and charities. Each year a different organization is chosen.
“The Lake Jump is such a fun event. We’re excited to be a part of something that brings the whole community together,” said Lindsay Murphy, executive director for West Shore Family Support. “The fundraising aspect is very helpful as well.”
The event will be held virtually this year, as it was in 2020. People are going to be asked to “Jump Where They Are” once again.
“The Lake Jump board thought that would be a better route for this year,” Murphy said.
She expects it will be similar to last year. The beneficiary in 2020 was Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, and the organization raised $72,674.18.
West Shore Family Support offers parenting and prenatal classes to the public. It also provides assistance to parents who want to regain parental rights based on referrals from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The mission — “That every baby has clean diapers, every mom is supported, and every parent feels equipped.”
“We walk with parents from when they find out they are pregnant to (when the child is) 3 or 4 years old,” Murphy said.
Funds raised by the Lake Jump will go toward the Baby Bucks Boutique.
“The Baby Boutique is where we help families with things like diapers, wipes and clothing for their babies and toddlers. (Also) bigger items like car seats, pack-and-plays, highchairs. The majority of the funding will go toward that,” Murphy said.
They are also looking to add an outbuilding for storage.
“Because of our generous community, we are running out of storage space at our center. We have small outdoor (space) where we store things like extra car seats,” Murphy said. “We’ll hopefully be getting a hybrid shed-garage.”
She said they also hope to update the main lobby to make into a functional flex space.
“We hold parenting classes here for parents and pregnant moms. We’d like to bring the community into a classroom setting, mom-to-mom or family-to-family,” she said.
All services are free. People interested go through an intake process with the client services manager, Jessica Bentley.
“Everything is personalized,” Murphy said. “Classes are not group classes — they are individualized. You come in, we sit down and talk with you. We find out what you’re struggling with... or what parenting skills you’re trying to build.”
Planning for the event is underway. More information will be released soon.
“We’re working on some great prizes and fun competitions,” she said.
She’s aiming to get local businesses and law enforcement involved to compete for bragging rights of who raised the most.
“We hope to create a competition that we hope will be spirited and a lot of fun,” she said. “We are very grateful to the Lake Jump board for recognizing us and being willing to come alongside us.”
She said the Lake Jump means that warmer weather is ahead and can provide hope for people.
“It’s always a fun time when we’re going from winter to spring in Ludington because the snow is melting. The Lake Jump is a really fun event that signals that change,” she said. “It means that we have the spring and summer to look forward to and I think we all need that, especially this year.”