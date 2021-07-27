West Shore Market in Amber Township is owned by Ivan and Rachel Hershberger and sells local products and discount groceries.
The store is located off of US-10 in Amber Township and employs 11 people. West Shore Market is opened Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also opened on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store offers items in bulk, baked goods and fresh produce. West Shore Market has an in-store deli which offers specialty cuts of meat and local, organic beef to its customers. The location off of US-10 has been in operation since November of 2020.
“As a manager, it's much nicer in our old location that's for sure,” Rebecca Hershberger, a manager at West Shore Market, said. “We're proud of it, it's easier to get around and it’s easier to keep everything clean.”
Hershberger said the most popular items at the moment are those from the deli and bakery sections of the market. Baked goods such as cinnamon rolls and pies get purchased quite often. In the deli, the fresh cut meats and cheese get sold the most. However, she said some items, such as certain produce, come into popularity at the store during different times of the year. Recently, a new section has been added to the store.
“The organic aisle would be the newest thing,” Hershberger said. “That would have been since January.”
The community has responded well to the new location. Hershberger said some new things may be added to the store next summer. Tentatively, the owners would like to add a soft-serve machine somewhere in West Shore Market for customers to enjoy. As of right now, they are trying to see how this would work out within the store.