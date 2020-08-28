The Ludington McDonald’s will have a separate drive-thru lane dedicated to a 12-hour marathon fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All funds raised at the event will go the Western Michigan Fair Association. The money will assist with covering operational expenses, according to Sheri Howe, fair board secretary.
“It’s a great opportunity to support the local fair association,” Howe said. “Area businesses were shut down for a time, things were slow, and this is a way to generate some income (instead of asking businesses).”
Several horse shows were canceled this spring, which meant a loss of revenue for the fair.
“We lost one group in April, all of May and part of June,” Howe said. “Financially, it set us back a little further than we like going into the winter. (The fundraiser) will help with general expenses so we can open comfortably in the spring.”
Howe said people should come to the fundraiser because fair events help the community.
“People come into the community for the shows and that generates more income for area businesses,” she said.
The special lane will not be a part of the drive-thru ordering. People will be able to drive in the parking lot, drop of cash donations and leave, according to Howe.
McDonald’s approached the fair about doing the fundraiser, which it also did for the Ionia Free Fair, according to Howe.
“We’ve never done anything like this before. They said they did it for the Ionia Free Fair, and we contacted them about it. They said we would be crazy not to do it. It was one of the best fundraisers they’ve ever had,” she said.
“Any amount is a good amount,” Howe said when asked if the fair had specific goals for the fundraiser.