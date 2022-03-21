SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount provided an update about how changes to COVID-19 guidelines from MDHHS will impact the district during Monday’s meeting of the school board.
He said he’d summarize the change as a move “toward personal responsibility.”
“We are not in what they refer to as the ‘recovery phase’ of this,” Mount said. “It does change some things with quarantine. Quarantine is more about monitoring your own symptoms.”
He said that makes sense, since after the past two years “we’re all a little more aware of our surroundings and our own … personal health.”
Mount said teachers and principals would be glad to hear that contact tracing is no longer their responsibility as “it’s been unbelievable these past two years.”
The updated MDHHS guidelines do break things down into low-impact and high-impact situations, however, so if there’s a case detected in a class, or if someone with a significant other is a confirmed case, the district will still have to communicate with parents of classmates and families.
“Like any communicable disease — because COVID is now a communicable disease — (if there is a case in class), we will have to send a notice home,” Mount said.
Still, he said things are looking up.
“We’ve come a long way,” Mount said. “It’s kind of feels like normalcy’s returning.”
BOND
Regarding MCC’s upcoming bond proposal, Mount reminded the board and the public that the video of the March 14 community forum to discuss the ballot item is available on the school district’s website, at www.mccschools.org.
He also reminded folks that there will be another forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at A.O. Carlson Gym.
Mount said there’s been fewer attendance at the forums than there was during the last bond campaign in 2006, but he reminded the board that there are multiple ways to access information that weren’t available at that time: social media, the MCC website, the MCC mobile app, video-conferencing and more.
SPARTAN ROOM
Scottville Elementary Principal Chris Etchision and student success specialist Ann Greiner gave an update on what’s been done at his building with respect to trauma-informed care and social-emotional learning in order to address anxiety and other issues among students.
The idea, Etchison said, is that students start each day with a “stress-tolerance window” — or, a threshold for the amount of stress they can take in a given day.
Ideally, students have a “wide-open” window at the start of each day, but students who have experienced trauma have a smaller threshold.
Enter the “Spartan Room,” which is a place where students can take a 10- to 15-minute break to decompress.
More and more students have been accessing the room now that restrictions from the 2020-21 school year are over.
“The staff understands trauma and (knows) that Johnny can’t learn when he’s in those moods,” Mount said.
The Spartan Room also appears to have offset disciplinary action, according to Etchison, who said there have been fewer disciplinary cases in the school this year.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board approved Scott Briggs to serve as assistant boys track coach based on the recommendation of High School Principal Jeff Tuka and Athletic Director Tim Genson.
Board President Jim Schulte nominated himself to serve as the designated board representative to participate in the budget review process for the West Shore Educational Service District.
The board also entered into closed session to continue the annual superintendent evaluation process, which will continue through June.
During the public comment period, seventh-grader Adison Thorne asked the board to consider allowing her to skip eighth grade and start the 2022-23 school year in the high school building as a ninth-grader.
Thorne read a letter to the board pleading her case, stating that she has excelled in academics and various extra-curricular activities and that she had the blessing of her teachers.
Mount said he’d review board policy and guidelines to “make sure we’re all kosher and doing it right.”