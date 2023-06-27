The Mason County Central school board completed its evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Mount on Monday, approving a three-year extension of his contract and giving him a raise commensurate with his performance and time with the district.
Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that his annual salary went up 2% to $129,421, which includes an additional pay bump for longevity.
The board gave Mount a rating of “highly effective,” though Mount said he made it clear that he’s striving to keep improving.
“I want to be more highly effective. I want to continue to grow, as I love this district so much and I have so much into it,” he said. “I want this district to grow under my leadership, but it’s appreciated that (the board) sees value in me too.”
Board President Jim Schulte said trustees have the utmost confidence in Mount.
“With him at the helm, the district’s doing well and is in great shape,” Schulte said. “The landscape of education across the country is such that being a superintendent is not an easy chore. With that being said, we’re very, very thankful and blessed to have a guy with Jeff’s credentials leading the way for us. He’s done an outstanding job. … He knows what it’s all about and he’s always displayed a great passion for this district.
The board was unanimous in its decision to keep Mount on, according to Schulte.
“We’ve got the right guy,” he said. “We’re very happy.”
The board continues to use a rubric provided by Michigan Association of School Boards for evaluations. Rather than conducting the assessment in one session, MCC stretches it out over a roughly six-month period, which allows for more dialogue and a more meaningful evaluation process, according to Schulte.
WEAPON DETECTION
Trustees learned about a new weapon detection system that’s now in place at throughout the school district.
ZeroEyes — a platform that uses the existing cameras, artificial intelligence, and a team of trained military professionals to detect firearms brandished on school property — went live at MCC on June 16.
On Monday, Mount talked with the board about what the program can do.
If a gun is detected, the AI takes a photo and sends it directly to “military-trained eyes” at an operations center in Philadelphia, according to Mount.
Operations center personnel can alert 911 and central dispatch “in seconds,” and have them on their way immediately, “so there’s no delay, there’s no waiting.”
If a weapon is detected and confirmed by the monitoring team, alerts are sent to school administrators via a mobile phone app.
The Philadelphia center is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Mount.
He said the program allows law enforcement to see exactly where a potential shooter is, and monitor their movements.
“It’s really a proactive use of our cameras,” Mount said.
The system was paid for using a $147,000 school safety grant from the State of Michigan. The cost was about $116,00 for a five-year contract with ZeroEyes.
The remainder from the grant was used to purchase additional cameras, upping MCC’s count to 75. The additional cameras should be installed sometime before summer’s end, according to Mount.
The program itself is “unbelievable,” Mount said, adding that MCC is one of only a few school districts in the state to make use of it.
“It’s something that needs to be done,” he said. “We’re safer today.”
BOND UPDATE
The board approved a final application for preliminary qualification of bonds ahead of the school district’s two-part bond attempt slated for the Nov. 7 ballot.
Trustees signed off on the application on Monday and it was sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury on Tuesday, according to Mount.
Once the district has the application back in hand, the board will meet to approve the ballot language on Aug. 14, before submitting it to the Mason, Lake and Oceana county clerks on Aug. 15.
Mount said there were only “some minor tweaks” made to MCC’s initial application by the Treasury Department, adding that the dollar amounts for the two proposals have not changed.
“We’re in good shape,” he said.
Proposal 1 would seek an 0.8-mill increase to generate about $17.9 million for building and security upgrades throughout the district.
Proposal 2 would seek a 1.47-mill increase to generate $16.1 million over 14 years for the construction of a performing arts center.
Both projects combined would generate a total of about $34 million for the district and increase the millage rate by 2.38 mills.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board approved a request from cross country coach Ed Sanders to take the high school teams across Lake Michigan on the SS Badger for a competition in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Aug. 24-25. This will be the third year for the trip.
Trustees also approved hiring Emily Millspaugh to fill a fifth-grade teaching position at the Upper Elementary, and OK’d a continuation of the school district’s contracts with Prairie Farms and Gordon Food Service as the districts milk and bread providers, respectively.