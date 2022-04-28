A bond proposal for Mason County Central Schools, charter revisions for the City of Ludington, the continuation of the Ludington Area School District’s sinking fund, a millage increase for Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools and a conclusive final answer regarding the legality of marijuana sales in the Village of Pentwater will go before area voters during the Tuesday, May 3 election.
MCC BOND PROPOSAL
Mason County Central Schools is seeking a 1.95-mill increase to generate roughly $33.6 million in a three-series, 25-year bond proposal.
The aim of the proposal is to fund new construction projects and various technology, security, classroom, infrastructure and athletics upgrades throughout the school district.
Chief among the items outlined in the bond is a $13 million to $16 million performing arts center, which, if approved, would be erected on the MCC High School grounds.
The bond also would set aside funds to install artificial field turf at Spartan Community Field for about $1.8 million, as well as upgrading portions of the high school that date back to the 1950s.
Increased security, parking upgrades, a new bathroom at Spartan Community Field, an office addition to MCC’s bus garage, HVAC improvements and district-wide learning environment updates would also be included, as would various improvements at the Scottville Area Senior Center, which MCC owns.
If approved by MCC district voters in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties, the bond would break down into three series: series 1 at $18 million in 2022; series 2 at $7.5 million in 2024; and series 3 at $7.5 million in 2026.
The bond would increase the district’s millage rate from 2.52 mills to 4.47. The tax impact for voters in the district would be an additional $97.50 per year or $8.13 per month for residents with taxable home values of $50,000 and a market value of $100,000.
MCC’s total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $4.1 million; the district has no outstanding qualified loans.
Scottville residents will vote at City Hall; Mason County township residents within MCC’s district will report to their respective township offices; and voters in Lake County’s Sweetwater Township will go to Branch Township to cast their votes.
LUDINGTON CHARTER
Polling locations for Ludington voters will remain the same for Tuesday’s election, as the new ward boundaries approved by the Ludington City Council will not go into effect until the Aug. 2 primary. Ludington voters cast their ballots following locations:
- First Ward: City Hall Community Room
- Second Ward: Peterson Auditorium
- Third Ward: City Hall Council Chambers
- Fourth Ward: Danish Brotherhood Hall
- Fifth Ward: Fire Station
- Sixth Ward: Emanuel Lutheran Church
Ludington voters in all six wards will have the same questions on their ballots.
They will be asked whether they support a wholesale revision of the city charter, which is essentially its constitution. Then, they can vote for up to nine people to work on the revision.
The charter is a foundational document for the city that gives basic directions on how its government functions.
City officials have said the charter is outdated, inaccurate, and in the words of Mayor Steve Miller, “definitely needs to be cleaned up.” Amendments have been added to the charter, but 1992 is the last time the whole thing was up for revision.
When asked how the charter could be improved, Miller pointed out a requirement that the city council vote on whether the city attorney can be excused from a meeting. Earlier this year, the attorney went on spring break before officials realized the requirement, and Miller suggested the rule is unnecessary.
He also suggested that the clerk and treasurer are too specialized to be elected positions and should be appointed by officials. A charter amendment to that effect failed at the ballot box in 2016.
If Ludington votes for a revision, the nine most-voted-for charter commission candidates would be elected.
They would discuss revisions at regular public meetings, complete with public comment sections. It has been estimated that their work could take one to three years, during which the commissioners would be paid an undetermined stipend.
Four candidates for the charter commission filed petitions in time for their names to be on the ballot. They are:
- Mark Barnett, former Ludington police chief and mayoral candidate;
- Nicholas Krieger, county commissioner;
- Jack Stibitz, father of city councilor Cheri Stibitz and MCC High School teacher; and
- Mike Winczewski, husband of city councilor Kathy Winczewski and former Ludington middle school assistant principal.
Seven candidates filed to be eligible write-ins. Their names won’t appear on the ballot. Their names are Brian Koblinski, Karen Nielsen, Thomas Rotta, Lyla McClelland, Nancy Fife, Dennis Dunlap and Michael Shaw.
LASD SINKING FUND
A renewal of the sinking fund at Ludington Area Schools will also go before voters on Tuesday.
The proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage at a rate of 0.25 mills — or $0.25 for each $1,000 in taxable value — for an additional 10 years, from 2023 to 2032.
Funds would be used for repairs such as the replacement of diesel and gas pumps at the district’s bus garage and other items not covered by the $100 million bond in 2019.
KALEVA NORMAN DICKSON SCHOOLS
Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools is seeking a renewal of its operating millage with an increase of 0.3413 mills for a five-year period ending in 2027.
If approved, the measure would allow the district to collect up to 18.3867 mills, or about $18.38 for every $1,000 in taxable property value. Funds would go toward operating expenses for the district.
PENTWATER VILLAGE MARIJAUANA REFERENDUM
A referendum regarding marijuana businesses in the Village of Pentwater will also go before voters Tuesday.
The measure, placed on the ballot through a signature drive, will ask if residents are in favor of repealing the village council’s ordinance to allow medical and recreational marijuana facilities, which the Pentwater Village Council approved last summer.
If the measure is approved, marijuana businesses will not be allowed. If not, the ordinance allowing for marijuana businesses will be upheld.