RIVERTON TWP. — Temperatures on Wednesday reached into the lower 80-degree mark, and with no air conditioned tractor cabs in sight, the dozen or so Western Michigan Old Engine Club members harvested roughly 2 acres of wheat like their forefathers before them did using centuries old farm equipment.
A yellow Industrial John Deere tractor from the ‘50s pulled a centuries old McCormick Deering grain binder cutting and bundling wheat along Robert Thurow’s wheat field off of Appleton Road just south of Chauvez Road.
The wheat was placed onto two wagons by members and volunteers with pitch-folks to be used during the 49th annual Old Engine & Tractor Show, which kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds located at Scottville’s Riverside Park.
This year the show will run through Sunday, Aug. 6
“It has been nice to have Thurow’s help us out like they do,” said WMOEC President Paul Storm, who was on hand to collect the wheat. “The Thurows do this every year for use, and we probably cut 2 acres of wheat at the most.
The wheat is used for demonstrations with the club’s binder and thresher equipment during both the old engine show and for the club’s education day later in September.
Storms said the club cut and loaded two wagons full of wheat on Wednesday.
“This wheat will help the club during two different events that the club puts on each year.”
The annual show will feature live demonstrations and displays that include hit-and-miss engines, stationary engines, threshing, bailing, blacksmithing, corn shelling and grinding, the sawmill, shingle mill, wilford power shovel.
There will also be daily events that include daily tractor and equipment parades at noon; a daily flea market and swap meet; deadboat tractor pull at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; horse pull at 6 p.m. Friday; and Kids Day activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. Saturday; antiques tractor transfer sled pull at 3 p.m. Saturday; doodlebug pull at 6 p.m. Saturday; and dead-boat tractor pull at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Daily admission for adults is $7 each. Thursday is Senior Day for anyone 65 and older is $5 and kids 12 and under are Free.