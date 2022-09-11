MANISTEE — If laughter can change the landscape, Johnny O moved mountains on Friday.
Johnny O — whose real-life name tag reads John O’Hagan — hosted his sixth annual Wheelin’ and Dealin’ With Johnny O game show at the Manistee County Council on Aging’s Dr. George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center on the city’s north side.
Dr. Wagoner, who passed away in 2018, was the visionary and driving force for the council to relocate its smaller downtown senior center into the permanently closed and much larger St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Catholic Church, where it could then serve the entire community.
Assisted by his wife, Lindsay – “she’s my star,” he said – and their daughter, Dakotah, who once again drove up from her home in Grand Rapids to take part in the afternoon-long fun fest, Johnny O’s three-hour game show, which is largely based on TV’s long-running “Let’s Make a Deal,” with several other game shows laced in, kept his audience of more than 80 laughing and applauding all afternoon.
Audience members also played an audible version of Imitate and Guess the Animal Sound, as made by fellow audience members. Quite fortunately, other games followed.
“We want this to be fun,” Johnny O told his audience in his opening monologue. “It will be entertaining, and I promised you laughs.”
He kept his promise.
To add to the fun, many in the audience wore the costumes of Raggedy Ann, Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” there was a straw-hat wearing farmer in bib overalls, a couple in Old West get-ups, some wearing colorful Hawaiian attire, one woman wore a pumpkin, another who wore a cow costume that was udderly charming, and more.
And there were four colorfully costumed M&Ms who made their way to Manistee from Wellston: Laura Carriveau was the green pill of candy, Cindy Koch was yellow, Debbie Falkenstein was brown and Diane Russell was orange.
Johnny O and his family awarded dozens of prizes, all of which were donated by his family, friends, local businesses and more.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community to enjoy,” Dakotah – who is called Kotah by her family – said of her dad’s energetic game show. “He’s a fun guy, he loves giving back.”
Jean Rouse, who dressed as Raggedy Ann which helped her to win Co-Best Costume honors, said “... this is a lot of fun for everybody.”
O’Hagan, 54, served in law enforcement for nearly 32 years as a deputy, sheriff of Manistee County and currently as an adjutant instructor in criminal justice at West Shore Community College. But if his badge of honor has been a staple in his life, so has been the humility in which he shares his life, and the unbridled humor which he shares with others, especially though his Johnny O persona.
From start to finish and as Johnny O directed game after game after game, laughter was the rule of disorder of the day. TV-inspired games included the aforementioned “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Name that Tune,” “Match Game” and more.
“Some of the games are easy, some are hard,” Johnny O said. “We have 30 to 40 different games, but we never seem to get through them all.”
If the audience didn’t take their seats until 1 p.m. — though many arrived early to stake out their seat — O’Hagan showed up at 8 a.m. when the community center opened so he could get things unloaded and set up.
Not everyone won — though most did — and the hundreds of dollars in prizes that were awarded ranged from a toilet plunger (that’s right, a toilet plunger, which brought an echo laughter), to gift baskets, to gift cards, to lottery tickets, to a certificate for an airplane ride over Manistee and more.
And unlike the TV version where those who did not win were greeted with a disheartening “Zonk!” response, Johnny O’s version had those non-winners hearing “Ouchie!”
But it was an “Ouchie” frosted with laughter, nonetheless, and more often than not Johnny O followed them to their seats and slipped them a winning envelope, anyway.
All the prizes, he explained, were donated “without solicitation.” Some were homemade, like two cutting boards uniquely-crafted by his brother, Joe O’Hagan, a retired Michigan State Police trooper who lives in Marquette, and his niece’s husband, Trevor Klump.
His brother’s wife, Michelle O’Hagan, stitched a colorful quilt with the lettering Wheelin’ and Dealin’ with Johnny O — 2022, that she donated for a prize, which caused the audience to ooh and ahh.
“This is the biggest crowd we’ve had, yet,” Johnny O said, looking out over his giddy audience. “Until now, I think the most we had was 60, but this one takes the cake, it’s great. This is a whole lot of work, but it isn’t just about me. There are a lot of people behind the scene. My wife has just been phenomenal and she’s responsible for putting the gift baskets together. My mom is a big supporter of this, too.
“This (Wagoner Community Center) is just the perfect venue. It’s wonderful. I look forward to coming back.”
Early on Johnny O quipped, “... I know on these TV shows they give away cars and trips, but I’m kind of on a low budget.”
“When my wife and I started this we’d shop at yard sales, thrift shops and places like that, looking for anything we could find that we thought someone might like to have,” he said. “Now that the word has gotten out what we’re doing, people reach out to us and say, ‘hey, I want to give you something,’ and they’ll give us a bit of cash, which we turn around the spend on prizes.”
Though Lindsay O’Hagan sat off to one side while her husband and daughter performed their schtick, afterward, she graciously accepted a cash donation from one person, to be used for next year’s show.
“Thank you,” Lindsay said, “we truly use every prize as wise as we can.”
But back to the games: Johnny O asked his audience to produce a pair of tweezers. Someone did. He asked if anyone had a fishing pole with them. Again, someone did. He asked if anyone could produce a 50-cent piece. Yep, someone did. And so it went, every so often he asked the audience to reach into their bags, purses and pockets, to see if they could produce a particular item, however unusual it might be.
More often than not, someone did, which moved them front and center where they got to play a game and, if they won, pick a prize hidden behind box No. 1, box No. 2, or box No. 3.
Marcia McIntyr of Irons wore a winter-warm cow costume to the show. And, in good time, she made her way to the front of the audience where Johnny O challenged her to knock down 10 plastic bowling pins, with two plastic bowling balls.
She knocked down five.
So, Johnny O handed her a large fluffy die – one half of a pair of dice.
“Whatever number you roll, I’ll give you that many more times to throw a (bowling) ball,” he said.
With several in the crowd chanting “six, six, six,” that’s exactly what McIntyr did, she rolled a six.
Standing not even a car-length away from the five remaining pins, she knocked down one, and then another, and then another, and then another. And when she got down to her last ball with one pin remaining, Johnny O told her “go ahead, take one step forward,” which she did.
Miss! With a total of eight bowling balls tossed, she had knocked down nine.
“Oh, ou-u-u-c-c-h-i-e!” Johnny O laughed.
The audience laughed.
And of course, McIntyr laughed.
Not to worry. Johnny O made sure McIntyr didn’t leave the show without getting a prize.
Midway through his show O’Hagan paused, walked to the edge of his audience and asked all veterans to stand and be recognized.
Ten did, and after the host thanked them, he gave each a gift.
And as the 10 veterans remained standing, and as the audience sang along, U.S. Navy veteran Sonny Lovasco, who served from 1968 to 1969, took the microphone and sang Lee Greenwood’s, “Proud to Be an American (God Bless the USA).”
“So-o-o proud to recognize our veterans,” O’Hagan said afterward. “We owe them so much.”