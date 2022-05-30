It’s anger, sadness and “a certain amount of anxiety” for Wayne Wheeler, pastor at St. Simon Catholic Church.
For Mick Shriver, pastor at two local churches, it’s “sheer panic.”
Both are flying out to Poland’s border with war-stricken Ukraine next week.
They intend to stay for three days among refugees from Russia’s invasion, praying with them and providing any form of solace they can.
On one hand, it sounds like a line out of a religious leader’s job description.
On the other, it’s at a scale of trauma neither pastor has encountered in their lifetime.
“This is where my faith leads me and says, I’ll tell you what to do. You just go and you just be there,” Shriver said. “And I’ll have to take that lead.”
The pastors will be joined by Jim and Donna Hill, who they’ve been working with locally to organize a medical supply drive. The Hills will deliver those supplies at the border, and the pastors will stick around with the refugees.
Jim, who attends Wheeler’s church, has delivered supplies once before. That’s when he noticed the refugees he saw weren’t being spiritually counseled by pastors — not at the border, refugee center or train station, he said.
The churches there are preoccupied with food, clothing and shelter, he said. While those are the priority, he thought Ludington had something to offer for other needs — as Shriver said, ”just praying with people, just reaching out and crying with them, for crying out loud.”
But what do you say to someone whose home is a ruin? Whose family is dead or missing? Whose country is, in large part, a warzone?
“To be perfectly honest, I haven’t figured that out yet,” Wheeler said, adding the language barrier won’t help. “(Being) identifiable as a clergy person and praying with them is probably the best we’re going to do.”
Shriver said he’s had some individual experience with survivors of New York-area disasters like 9/11, Hurricane Sandy and the Sandy Hook shooting. But it’s “my first exposure to something like this.”
And he almost had to do it by himself. When at first it seemed Wheeler had a conflict in his schedule, the plan was that Shriver would go alone.
“It scared the bejeebers out of me,” Shriver said. “I’m not an international traveler. I have a passport because my wife wanted me to take a cruise with her. I’m a small town guy, man.”
Still, he felt compelled by his faith to go to Poland, even without Wheeler.
“How do I teach my parish that when a friend of theirs suffers something traumatic, that they’re supposed to call that friend, and they’re supposed to love on them?” he said. “I can’t teach that unless I’m willing to show it myself.”
Wheeler, 70, has “never, never, never” counseled people with “this level of trauma.” He feels “out of my element,” but motivated by grief to travel in the direction of Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.
“We need to develop a greater sense of responsibility,” he said. “We are our brothers’ keepers, and we oftentimes have got to go beyond prayers and good wishes to some kind of action to be supportive.
The pastors are flying out of Chicago on June 6 and returning on June 10. They hope the trip is the first of many supply-and-prayer runs Mason County residents will make as long as the conflict rages. Shriver said he hopes other area pastors follow in their footsteps.
Mason County churches are collecting medical supplies for Ukraine. The Facebook page, Mason County Aid for Ukraine, has a list of needed supplies.