Historic White Pine Village has put together an event for those who love history and enjoy solving riddles all for a good cause.
The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, is the inaugural Happy Hour History Hunt Fundraiser which will take place outdoor at the village from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
In years past, the annual fundraiser was a celebrity wait night held at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. But this year, because of COVID-19 and the pandemic, the event needed to be held outdoors.
“We just were not able to do the event there this year,” said Village Site Manager Michell DeKupier. “The goal for this year was to come up with an alternative plan for the fundraiser, something a little different but still meet safety concerns and restrictions. The history hunt is an outdoor event but will require people to wear masks when inside the buildings on the (village) grounds.”
Participants are encourage to register early before Oct. 2 and to come in small teams of two to four people. The cost is $25 per person with proceeds being used for operating the Mason County Historical Society.
“We have picked out 16 artifacts throughout the village with clues written primary by board member Joan Killion,” DeKuiper said. “She is doing a great job with the clues.”
People will search for the answers to these clues throughout the village grounds, every building will be open but not every building will play host to a clue, according to DeKuiper.
DeKuiper said there will be tent set up outside for hors d’oeuvres.
She is hoping participants will take the finger-food with them as they search the grounds for clues.
“This will not be a sit down plated dinner. It is something people do on their own while working through the clues,” she said. “People will be spread out throughout the grounds.”
The food for this event will be provided by Gloria Ann’s Catering & Party Planning Service of Fountain.
Also set up inside the tent will be a cocktail table. The cash bar will be hosted by James Port Brewing Company.
“We are trying to keep it so that not everyone is not gathered all in the same place, keeping people moving throughout the grounds,” he said. “We are trying to abide by social distancing guidelines.”
Music for the event will be provided by Third Coast Swing.