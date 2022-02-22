White women played a pivotal role in upholding white supremacy after the Civil War, and understanding how they did it can inform future struggles for equality, according to Elizabeth Gillespie McRae, an author and history professor.
“It was white women who staged a relentless, continual march … to sustain racial segregation,” McRae said. “They may not have been the most visible public faces of the Jim Crow order, but they were sort of segregation’s constant gardeners.”
McRae, who wrote about the subject in her book, “Mothers of Massive Resistance,” spoke about it over a Zoom call shown Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Her presentation was part of the Shifting Landscapes series, which aims to bring clarity to modern issues that are confusing or little-understood. The series is put on by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center.
To McRae, it isn’t “swastika-carrying, Confederate-flag-waving young men” or “particularly virulent political leaders” who entrench white supremacy. Rather, she looks to the quieter and lesser known work of some women to explain the “diverse and ever-changing” nature of the ideology.
Going further, McRae said a broader reexamination of female voters is in order. She said many people “imagine women bringing this sort of moral barometer to politics,” while her research suggests they are not much different from anybody else in that respect.
While white supremacist violence shouldn’t be ignored, McRae said “white women segregationists suggest that we should look at daily actions … in our homes, schools and communities, and its those places that the struggle must go if we are to meet the promise of equality.”
McRae credited white women with upholding segregation from the 1920s to the ‘70s by coordinating female political networks, affecting everything from national elections to parent-teacher associations.
She said white female organizers were instrumental in shifting Southern politics toward the Republican Party as early as the 1950s, when Democrats moved toward desegregation.
She cited the work of Mildred Lewis Rutherford in the 1920s to promote textbooks that downplayed slavery and discussed white power over black people as natural. That movement succeeded to the point that in the 1930s, a group of Mississippi teachers found no black Americans mentioned by name in any textbook on any subject in any grade level, McRae said.
“Given that the South controlled the nation’s textbook narratives, this was as likely true in Michigan or California as it was in Mississippi,” McRae said. “What we have (are) … some really politically savvy white women who offered an education for the nation in Jim Crow citizenship.”
After segregation was dealt some blows in the 1950s, a broader movement of conservative women took root that saw racial integration as “just one factor in the larger disease of a behemoth federal government that reached into everyday life,” McRae said.
Those women saw school integration not as an issue of racism, but of parental choice, and believed that busing minorities into white school districts eroded their powers as mothers.
Formed to boost this movement in 1962, the Women for Constitutional Government distributed reading lists free of “liberal internationalizing propaganda,” celebrated mothers of schoolchildren, and “told women that they would have to uphold real conservative values because white men had abdicated their responsibility,” McRae said.
In response to a question about white women’s support of former president Donald Trump, McRae said many are likely surprised about that due to a “homogenous view of white women’s politics.”
“I think that we remain surprised just because we imagine that real women have a different set of politics than (women supporting Trump),” she said. “The history tells us that that’s just not true. … Some of the leading suffragists in the 19th century adopted white supremacist politics.”
