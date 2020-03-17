As breakfast orders were called into the kitchen at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe in downtown Ludington Monday, the news was breaking that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closing of all restaurants and bars to dine-in only customers.
At Brenda’s, with a staff of just 13 employees, the news was upsetting — not only to Brenda Cole, the owner — but also to the restaurant full of customers.
“I am just nervous,” Cole said. “I have never not worked. I have worked my whole life, since I was 13-years-old.”
