Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that funded Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants, including contributing to the funds needed to acquire a portion of property from Sargent Sand to be added to Ludington State Park.
The grants include $5.3 million toward the purchase of the property by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The amount was the most awarded in the $9.1 million awarded for the DNR’s acquisitions as was nearly more than twice the amount of any other acquisition from either a local unit of government or the DNR. Local units of government received $8.1 million in grants for a total of $17.2 million in acquisition grants. Another $11.5 million in development grants was awarded.
“Over the past months as Michigan continues to combat COVID-19, we’ve seen just how important having access to public land, developed parks, trails and outdoor recreation is for all Michiganders,” stated Gov. Whitmer in a press release Monday. “In communities throughout the state, the Natural Resources Trust Fund grant program provides essential opportunities for people to continue to get outside and recreate safely.”
The funds are only part of the total price tag. The cost of the acquisition is estimated to be approximately $9.6 million, the Daily News reported previously. The difference between what is being appropriated from the state and the sale cost would be made up of a previously approved fund grant, donations from foundations and donations from other entities and individuals.
According to the press release, the funds are to be used to purchase up to 272 acres of property that is adjacent to Ludington State Park. The property includes coastal habitat with lakes, wetland and sand dunes.
Sargent Sand, which has mined sand at the site for decades, previously sold 100 acres of pristine sand dunes to the state in 2018. The Sargent family, once the transactions are completed, will retain 40 acres for future use, and it won’t be mined, the Daily News previously reported.