BALDWIN — The Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin was packed to honor the man who has been the face of the bench there for decades, Mark Wickens.
A retirement party was hosted for Wickens — the longest serving probate judge in the state at 40 years — and it attracted many old friends and colleagues from former staff members, fellow active and retired judges and attorneys from the area.
Wickens thanked his family and friends that were there.
“Since I’ve been the judge in this room, I’ve never lost an argument in this room,” he said, drawing laughs. “At home, I have never won one.”
Wickens said his service is more about the people he’s served, not him.
“This job has never been about me. I always emphasize that. It’s been about you,” he said. “It’s about the people of the county, people of the state who come in here.”
Longtime Lake County Court Administrator Georgia Simpson could not be on hand because of a family emergency, but her comments were read aloud.
“In 1996, Judge Wickens was sworn in as the Lake County chief judge, serving in the capacity of probate, district and circuit judge,” Simpson’s words were read aloud. “This is a great achievement of Judge Wickens. The justice system and Lake County have been fortunate to have his integrity, dedication and commitment. It is beyond measure.”
Bruce Kilmer, now retired regional court administrator with the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) that included Lake and Mason counties and many more, spoke of Wickens and how well he did, too.
“You’re fortunate to have Judge Wickens for all of these years,” Kilmer said. “He’s shown that kind of dedication and service.
“Longevity is a great accomplishment, 40 years. But more important, during those 40 years, to stay committed, to stay patient, to stay caring, to stay hard-working for 40 years and to stay sane for 40 years,” Kilmer said, drawing laughs. “He’s done it. He’s a special person.
“It takes a special person, a special lawyer, a special intellect to do what he’s done.”
Kilmer said he’s going to miss his journeys to Lake County to visit with Wickens and the staff in Baldwin.
Nick Wood, the current SCAO regional administrator who took over Kilmer, presented Wickens with a proclamation from the Michigan Supreme Court.
Jeffrey Nellis, Mason County chief judge and the county’s probate judge, spoke well of Wickens, from having cases before him when he was a lawyer to some of the mentorship he received when he became a probate judge, too.
“As a judge, I learned a lot about being a judge from my interactions and being with Judge Wickens,” Nellis said. “The position in Lake County is not a position that just anybody can do. You have to essentially have to know everything about everything because you’re doing all three courts, and Judge Wickens was a master at it.”
“I remember when Jeff first became judge, and I was supposed to be his mentoring judge,” Wickens said, “and I told Jeff, ‘If I haven’t ruined you in 15 years, another week is not going to help.’”
Wickens spoke recalled several stories, from conferences to the fellow lawyers, judges and county colleagues. He said his goal while serving in his role was to try to keep cases moving in the system.
“I think, my philosophy of the court processes are we want to try to get things done as quickly, as fairly and cheaply as possible for all parties because it’s to their benefit,” he said. “The quicker things get done and less expensive, then people can get on with their lives. That’s a very important thing.”
He said he wasn’t great about things save for one thing, surrounding himself with a great staff.
“There have been so many people that have helped, helped to encourage me,” Wickens said.
Wickens said he is involved with the Baldwin Promise, and he plans to continue to his work. His last day is planned to be Tuesday.