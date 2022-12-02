The WillStrong Big Buck Night will return on Friday, Dec. 3, at Legends Taxidermy with plenty of bucks on display as well as tons of prizes — including the awarding of the Ludington Daily News Deer of the Year winners.
The WillStrong Big Buck Night continues a longstanding event where the bucks harvested over the course of the season will have their antlers on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets in advance of the event are $15 and available at Legends Taxidermy, 5089 N. U.S. 31, Scottville. Tickets at the door are $20 each. Children’s tickets for those kids 10-16 are $10 each.
The proceeds are going to both the Childhood Cancer Campaign and the WillStrong Foundation. The event is honor of the late Will Flewelling, who loved to hunt and the celebration night, too.
“There will be many stories told of some of lucky fortunes and some planned preparations and enduring patience to finally bag the buck of a lifetime,” stated Jamie Flewelling, owner of Legends and Will’s dad.
“From a very young age, our son Will loved to come and visit our studio. There were always many projects going but it was always the deer antlers that captivated his attention,” he stated. “The antler room is where he would be found, comparing one set to another and asking — like everyone does — where did this one come from.”
Flewelling died of cancer in 2021, just 20 years old. But he not only worked to fight his illness, he worked in his final months to help raise the spirits of other children with cancer as well as raise funds.
“Will had much compassion for other kids fighting the same struggles and battles he did,” Jamie stated. “He knew he was blessed with much family support but wanted to help kids and families that may need help financially to fight the illness.
“It became Will’s passion in his final weeks to make as much awareness as possible of a wonderful local program called the Childhood Cancer Campaign of Mason County,” he continued. “It was my promise to him to remember his love for big local bucks and love and passion for helping those in need.”
The family also started up the WillStrong Foundation with the goal of reaching as many people as they can.
“Family and the loved ones close to Will have started the WillStrong Foundation to continue his legacy and reach to help more people within our community,” stated Will’s mom, Jen. “The Big Buck Showcase proceeds will benefit the (Childhood Cancer Campaign) and the WillStrong Foundation.
“The support from our community has been amazing and with this great event, we can give back to those in need.”